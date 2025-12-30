ETV Bharat / sports

Shan Masood Eclipses Inzamam Ul Haq And Virender Sehwag’s Record With Double Hundred In 177 Balls

At the close of the day, Masood was unbeaten on 212 from 185 balls. With his knock, he registered the fastest double century by a Pakistani batter in first-class cricket, bettering former Pakistan captain Inzamam Ul Haq’s 33-year-old record. Inzamam scored a double century from 188 deliveries during a tour game against England in 1992.

Hyderabad: Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood scored an impressive double century in just 177 balls while representing Sui Northern Gas against Sahar Associates on the first day of the President’s Cup departmental tournament. He set a new record for the fastest first-class double century, achieving the milestone in just 177 balls. With his knock, he eclipsed two major records, surpassing Inzamam ul Haq and Virender Sehwag.

Masood not only eclipsed Inzamam’s record, but he also surpassed former India opener Virender Sehwag’s unique feat. He broke Sehwag’s 19-year-old record of scoring the fastest first-class double hundred in Pakistan. The swashbuckling opener had scored a century in just 182 balls during the opening Test of the 2006 tour at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and eventually went on to play a knock of 254 runs.

The occasion marked Masood’s second first-class double century this year. Two months earlier, he had scored 250 for Karachi Blues against Abbottabad. Masood has now scored five double centuries in first-class cricket.

The left-handed batter has been impressive in red-ball cricket. He accumulated 1,564 runs from 25 innings in the year with an average of 71.1. 397 of them were scored in international cricket with an average of 39.70 across 10 innings, which included a century and three fifties.

Thanks to Masood’s double century, Sui Northern signed off the opening day on 460/2. Ali Zaryab also played an impressive knock of 192 runs from 237 deliveries. He and Azan Awais added 53 runs for the opening partnership. Masood walked in after Awais’ wicket and formed a 390-run partnership with Zaryab for the second wicket. Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Bilawal picked one wicket each.