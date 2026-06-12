ETV Bharat / sports

Shakira, Andrea Bocelli And Salma Hayek Kick-Start World Cup At Opening Ceremony In Mexico City

Shakira performs during the opening ceremony before the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday ( AP )

Mexico City: Shakira, Maná, Andrea Bocelli and a surprise appearance by Salma Hayek lit up the World Cup opening ceremony ahead of Mexico's 2-0 victory over South Africa on Thursday.

Shakira performed "Dai Dai," the tournament's official song, with Burna Boy. The Colombian star had a hit with "Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)" from the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and now seeks to score again.

A good World Cup song, Shakira earlier told The Associated Press, "needs to definitely have rhythm. It has to be rhythmic. It has to make people want to dance. And it has to be an anthem as well. It has to make people want to sing along in unison, sing out loud at the top of their lungs."

Shakira has performed at previous World Cups, too: 2006 in Germany, 2010 in South Africa, and 2014 in Brazil.

In addition, she will perform at the first halftime show of a World Cup final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with Madonna and BTS. Mexico, the United States and Canada are co-hosting the 48-team tournament.

A welcome for all

Lila Downs welcomed fans and players in Spanish, English, and the indigenous languages Mixtec and Nahuatl.

"People of the world, welcome to Mexico," said Downs, who wore a white indigenous huipil with a lilac edge. "Mexico welcomes you with smiles from our heart, we are a nation of diversity, heritage and pride in ancestral lands where movement and ritual spirit endure."

Downs, who is a singer-songwriter, was born in Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca. Her mother is Mixtec, and her father was American of Scottish descent. But her heart is green, white and red when it comes to the ball.

"It's a great honor for me to represent my beautiful and diverse country," Downs said in an interview with The AP. "Of course I'm going to root for Mexico's team, Viva Mexico!"

Performers on the pitch during the opening ceremony before the start of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City (AP)

Maná thrills fans

Maná electrified the stadium with "Oye Mi Amor" surrounded by pre-Hispanic dancers who moved their head plumes to the rhythm of rock while tens of thousands of fans chanted.

The band, founded in 1986, has sold more than 40 million records.

Shortly before their performance, they announced that they will be touring in Latin America, including stops in Bogotá, Lima, Santiago, Buenos Aires, and Mexico City.

From Iztapalapa to the World Cup