11 Centuries Against 11 Nations; Caribbean Batter's Extraordinary Feat In World Cricket

Hyderabad: Some of the batters excel against a specific opponent, scoring runs consistently. Also, they have a number of records against specific opponents, but rarely does the batter achieve a milestone against different opponents. However, Shai Hope has a special feat to his name. The West Indies batter has scored an international hundred against all 11 full-member nations. The right-handed Caribbean batter has scored centuries in international cricket.

Hope has been the backbone of the West Indies’ batting unit across formats in recent times. The Caribbean batter has amassed 6113 runs in the ODIs so far with an average of 50.52, including nineteen hundreds.

File Photo: Shai Hope (AFP)

The right-handed batter has scored 2201 Test runs and 1403 T20I runs as well. The 32-year-old holds a unique feat of scoring a hundred against all other 11 full-member countries. He has also scored centuries against the Netherlands and Nepal and is he only player to score an international century against 13 different sides in international cricket. The following list includes his first international century against the five strong cricketing nations across the globe.

First hundred against Australia (2025)

The right-handed batter scored his first international century against Australia this year in July when he played a knock of an unbeaten 102 runs from 57 deliveries. Thanks to his stellar knock, West Indies posted 214/4 while batting first, but the opposition chased down the target with 23 balls to spare.

First century against England (2017)

The 32-year-old scored his maiden international hundred against England in 2017 in the Leeds Test. Notably, he scored a century in both innings of the Test match, registering scores of 147 and an unbeaten 118. His knock helped the team win the match by five wickets.