11 Centuries Against 11 Nations; Caribbean Batter's Extraordinary Feat In World Cricket
West Indies batter Shai Hope has scored an international century against all 11 full-member nations.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 2:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Some of the batters excel against a specific opponent, scoring runs consistently. Also, they have a number of records against specific opponents, but rarely does the batter achieve a milestone against different opponents. However, Shai Hope has a special feat to his name. The West Indies batter has scored an international hundred against all 11 full-member nations. The right-handed Caribbean batter has scored centuries in international cricket.
Hope has been the backbone of the West Indies’ batting unit across formats in recent times. The Caribbean batter has amassed 6113 runs in the ODIs so far with an average of 50.52, including nineteen hundreds.
The right-handed batter has scored 2201 Test runs and 1403 T20I runs as well. The 32-year-old holds a unique feat of scoring a hundred against all other 11 full-member countries. He has also scored centuries against the Netherlands and Nepal and is he only player to score an international century against 13 different sides in international cricket. The following list includes his first international century against the five strong cricketing nations across the globe.
First hundred against Australia (2025)
The right-handed batter scored his first international century against Australia this year in July when he played a knock of an unbeaten 102 runs from 57 deliveries. Thanks to his stellar knock, West Indies posted 214/4 while batting first, but the opposition chased down the target with 23 balls to spare.
First century against England (2017)
The 32-year-old scored his maiden international hundred against England in 2017 in the Leeds Test. Notably, he scored a century in both innings of the Test match, registering scores of 147 and an unbeaten 118. His knock helped the team win the match by five wickets.
First century against India (2018)
The right-handed batter played an unbeaten 123 runs to level the scores of the Indian team. In an exciting match, India posted 321/6 while batting first and then the opposition equalled it. The match was tied as a result.
First century against South Africa (2023)
The right-handed batter scored his maiden international ton against the Proteas on March 18, 2023. Batting first, the West Indies posted 335/8 while batting first thanks to Shai Hope’s unbeaten 128. The Caribbean bowling unit then bundled out South Africa on 287.
First century against New Zealand (2025)
Hope played a knock of an unbeaten 109 in the match against New Zealand. In the fixture played on November 19, West Indies scored 247/9 in a match which was reduced to 34 overs as Hope played an innings of unbeaten 109 runs from just 69 balls. However, New Zealand chased the target in 33.3 overs, thanks to Devon Conway’s knock of 90 runs.
vs Afghanistan 109* (11 Nov. 2019)
vs Bangladesh 146* (11 Dec. 2018)
vs Pakistan 127 (8 Jun. 2022)
vs Sri Lanka 115 (22 Feb. 2020)
vs Zimbabwe 101 (19 Nov. 2016)