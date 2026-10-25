ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs ENG: Shaheen Afridi Becomes Pakistan's Quickest Fast Bowler To Reach 150 ODI Wickets

Hyderabad: Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi inked his name in the record books with a major milestone in ODI cricket on Sunday during the tri-series fixture against England. He reached the feat with the dismissal of Tom Banton in the fixture played at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan were bowling first, and Shaheen dismissed Banton in his first over to claim his 150th scalp in the 50-over format. The 26-year-old became the second-fastest Pakistan bowler and quickest amongst the pacers who have played for the country to reach the feat.

Shaheen achieved the feat in 80 matches, which is two matches more than former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, who holds the record for taking the fastest 150 ODI wickets for Men in Green. However, Shaheen overtook former Pakistan greats Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar, who reached the milestone in 91 matches.

Globally, Shaheen is ranked joint-fourth in the list of the fastest bowlers to 150 ODI wickets. Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane is at the top of the list, completing the milestone in 73 matches, while Mitchell Starc (77) and Mushtaq are at second and third place, respectively.

Fastest to 150 ODI wickets

Sandeep Lamichhane - 73 matches

Mitchell Starc - 77 matches

Saqlain Mushtaq - 78 matches

Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan & Shaheen Afridi - 80 matches

Trent Boult - 81 matches

Shaheen shares the fourth position with Rashid Khan of Afghanistan and Mohammed Shami of India, who also took 80 ODIs to complete the feat of 150 wickets. The Pakistan skipper bowled a brilliant spell in the match, taking four wickets while conceding 46 runs. His spell helped the hosts to demolish the top order of the opposition.

England were bundled out for 241 in the first innings as Ben Duckett was the sole batter who managed to play a big knock, amassing 105 runs from 11 deliveries. Sam Curran scored 42 runs from 52 deliveries.