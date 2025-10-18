Shahdol's Mini Brazil Showcases Football Talent
Five of the children were recently sent to Germany for training, but before that the kids had struggled a lot
Published : October 18, 2025 at 6:13 PM IST
Shahdol: The village of Vicharpur in Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh has earned the nomenclature of 'Mini Brazil' owing to its soccer talent. Recently, five of its players, along with a coach, had gone to Germany for training. But below the glitter of fame are the stories of struggle.
One such tale is that of Pritam Kumar, who was among the five trainees in Germany. He came from Bihar to Mini Brazil and then went to Germany. This 14-year-old studies at the Railway School in Shahdol. A resident of Bihar's Nalanda district, he had lost his father at the tender age of three. His father was electrocuted. His family's poor financial condition forced his mother to do odd jobs in a private hospital. But this was barely enough to support the family. Seeing this, his uncle, a Group D railway employee, brought him to Shahdol for his studies and got him enrolled at the Railway School in Class 1.
Pritam Kumar told ETV Bharat, "It was as a student that on one of my evening walks, I was drawn to children playing football at a railway ground. I gradually started playing with them."
He said that he came to know about football trials being held in the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) feeder centre in Vicharpur. He went for the trials and got selected. This is how his journey began.
Pritam Kumar plays as a goalkeeper and works hard as this position requires agility as well as strength. He has already played three national tournaments as the custodian at the young age of 14 years. Two of these tournaments were open championships, while the third one was a school-level tourney.
Talking about his experience in Germany, he said that he needs to work very hard to reach the place where he aspires to be, and he is ready for the grind. He said he learnt a lot in Germany.
"The craze for football that we saw upon arriving there was amazing. Cricket is the dominant sport in India, but the passion and the enthusiasm for football in Germany is unparalleled and heartening. We were being trained separately there. Since I'm a custodian, I was being trained at the level of a keeper. The coaches would come and point out our shortcomings and then tell us how to do things correctly. We didn't even realise when the training was over. It was short, but it was a great experience where we got to learn and see a lot," he said.
Pritam Kumar's dream is to play for his country while being a support to his mother. The Principal of Railway School in Shahdol, Prabha Kushwaha, said, "Our students Suhani Kol of Class 10 and Pritam Kumar of Class 9 were part of the team that went to Germany. Both are excellent players and have won numerous awards for our school. Both are good in academics as well."
Block Coordinator of Sports and Youth Welfare Department in Shahdol, Ajay Sondhia, disclosed, "The Mini Brazil players, who recently went to Germany for training, include Lakshmi Sahis, who is the coach at the SAI Feeder Centre in Vicharpur, along with Virendra Baiga, Pritam and Manish Ghansiya among boys, and Suhani Kol and Sania Kunde among the girls. All these children are hard workers and have their own stories of struggle."
He added, "Legendary German football coach Dietmar Beyersdorfer had expressed a desire to meet and train some of the children from Mini Brazil after which they were sent.""
Vicharpur is located adjacent to the Shahdol district headquarters. It is a tribal dominated village with a strong passion for football. One can find a national-level player in almost every house here. It was first referred to as Mini Brazil by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in one of his ‘Mann ki Baat’ programmes.
Read More