Shahdol's Mini Brazil Showcases Football Talent

Shahdol: The village of Vicharpur in Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh has earned the nomenclature of 'Mini Brazil' owing to its soccer talent. Recently, five of its players, along with a coach, had gone to Germany for training. But below the glitter of fame are the stories of struggle.

One such tale is that of Pritam Kumar, who was among the five trainees in Germany. He came from Bihar to Mini Brazil and then went to Germany. This 14-year-old studies at the Railway School in Shahdol. A resident of Bihar's Nalanda district, he had lost his father at the tender age of three. His father was electrocuted. His family's poor financial condition forced his mother to do odd jobs in a private hospital. But this was barely enough to support the family. Seeing this, his uncle, a Group D railway employee, brought him to Shahdol for his studies and got him enrolled at the Railway School in Class 1.

Pritam Kumar told ETV Bharat, "It was as a student that on one of my evening walks, I was drawn to children playing football at a railway ground. I gradually started playing with them."

He said that he came to know about football trials being held in the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) feeder centre in Vicharpur. He went for the trials and got selected. This is how his journey began.

Pritam Kumar plays as a goalkeeper and works hard as this position requires agility as well as strength. He has already played three national tournaments as the custodian at the young age of 14 years. Two of these tournaments were open championships, while the third one was a school-level tourney.

Talking about his experience in Germany, he said that he needs to work very hard to reach the place where he aspires to be, and he is ready for the grind. He said he learnt a lot in Germany.