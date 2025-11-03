ETV Bharat / sports

'No Less Than A Century': Shafali Verma's Mother After Her World Cup Innings

Navi Mumbai: India’s Shafali Verma plays a shot during the ICC Women’s World Cup final match between India Women and South Africa Women at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2, 2025. ( IANS )

Rohtak: India created history at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on November 2, 2025, as the Women's cricket team lifted their first-ever ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, defeating South Africa by 52 runs. Shafali Verma's brilliant all-round performance, scoring 87 runs and taking two wickets, played a key part in India's win.

The cricketer’s performance in the final not only anchored India’s triumph but also brought immense pride to her hometown. Since the win, celebrations have erupted across Haryana's Rohtak, drums echo outside Shafali’s house, neighbours are visiting with sweets, and the Verma family is beaming with joy.

Shafali, who had a quiet outing in the semi-final against Australia, made a spectacular comeback in the final, smashing 87 runs and taking two wickets.