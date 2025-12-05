Shafali Verma Grabs ICC Player Of The Month Nomination Thanks To World Cup Heroics
India batter Shafali Verma has been shortlisted for the ICC Player of the Month nomination after playing an impressive knock in the final.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 4:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: India batter Shafali Verma’s comeback to the national team is turning out to be a fairytale. After playing a heroic knock in the World Cup final, Shafali has been named among the shortlisted candidates for November after the match-winning heroics in the Women’s World Cup final. Shafali, who was picked into the squad as an injury replacement in the final of the World Cup, played a fiery knock of 87 runs and picked two wickets to help India win their first-ever title in the history of the tournament.
Thanks to her brilliance at the big stage, she fetched the Player of the Match award. Now, she has been shortlisted in the names who might be among the monthly honours. Apart from Shafali, UAE captain Esha Oza and Thailand’s emerging star Thipatcha Putthawong have been named in the nominations. Both were brilliant at the Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy in Bangkok. Oza amassed 187 runs in the tournament and also picked seven wickets to win Player of the Tournament. Putthawong was the joint-highest wicket-taker with 15 wickets, including a title-winning four-wicket haul in the match.
A #CWC25 Final star, a left-arm spin wizard and a classy all-rounder headline the shortlist for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for November 🥇— ICC (@ICC) December 5, 2025
Know more ⬇️https://t.co/6PrvkqyYp7
Three standout performers are included in the men’s shortlist honours. South Africa’s spinner Simon Harmer guided his side to a Test series win against India in their own backyard, taking 17 wickets with a bowling average of 8.94.
Bangladesh’s Taijul Islam is also named in the nomination as he spun his team to a 2-0 Test series win over Ireland, taking 13 wickets in the series. Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz has also put in impressive performances across formats with impactful runs and game-changing spells.
A trio of top performers from South Africa, Bangladesh and Pakistan feature in November’s ICC Men’s Player of the Month shortlist 🌟— ICC (@ICC) December 5, 2025
Know more ⬇️https://t.co/OZSXm0Tssv
Shafali has amassed 567 Test runs from 10 innings with an average of 63, including one century and three fifties. She has accumulated 741 runs from ODIs with an average of 24.70 and a strike rate of 86.46. In the T20I cricket, he has garnered 2221 runs with a strike rate of 131.03.