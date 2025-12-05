ETV Bharat / sports

Shafali Verma Grabs ICC Player Of The Month Nomination Thanks To World Cup Heroics

Hyderabad: India batter Shafali Verma’s comeback to the national team is turning out to be a fairytale. After playing a heroic knock in the World Cup final, Shafali has been named among the shortlisted candidates for November after the match-winning heroics in the Women’s World Cup final. Shafali, who was picked into the squad as an injury replacement in the final of the World Cup, played a fiery knock of 87 runs and picked two wickets to help India win their first-ever title in the history of the tournament.

Thanks to her brilliance at the big stage, she fetched the Player of the Match award. Now, she has been shortlisted in the names who might be among the monthly honours. Apart from Shafali, UAE captain Esha Oza and Thailand’s emerging star Thipatcha Putthawong have been named in the nominations. Both were brilliant at the Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy in Bangkok. Oza amassed 187 runs in the tournament and also picked seven wickets to win Player of the Tournament. Putthawong was the joint-highest wicket-taker with 15 wickets, including a title-winning four-wicket haul in the match.