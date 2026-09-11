ETV Bharat / sports

Shafali, Deepti Star As Defending Champs India Storm Into Women’s Asia Cup Final

Dubai: India produced a brilliant all-round performance to thrash Bangladesh by 40 runs in the first semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, securing their place in the final.

The defending champions have once again booked their place in the title clash. India's victory secured their place in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final, with the second semi-final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan determining their opponents.

Put in to bat, India posted 149/6 in 20 overs, with opener Shafali Verma anchoring the innings with a fluent 64 off 40 balls. Her knock included seven fours and three sixes and came at a strike rate of 160.00. Shafali found support from Pratika Rawal, who scored 20 off 24 balls, before captain Harmanpreet Kaur steadied the innings with an unbeaten 24 off 28 balls. Kaur struck two sixes during her stay at the crease.