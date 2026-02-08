ETV Bharat / sports

Exclusive: USA’s T20 World Cup Member Shadley Van Schalkwyk Reveals Secret Behind Tattoo On His Arm

Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team played their first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 against the United States of America (USA) on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. India won the match by 29 runs.

In the match played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, American fast bowler Shadley van Schalkwyk came into the spotlight with his brilliant bowling performance. The right-arm fast bowler troubled the Indian team by dismissing Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, and Shivam Dube in a single over during the power play. He then dismissed Arshdeep Singh in the final over. Schalkwyk conceded 25 runs while taking four wickets. After the match, he gave an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat regarding the tattoo inked on his left arm.

Schalkwyk decodes his tattoo

After the India vs. USA match, a phrase was seen tattooed on Shadley van Schalkwyk's hand. It read, "Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it is the courage that counts." When 'ETV Bharat' asked him about this tattoo on his hand, he said, "These are not just tattoos, but the foundation of my life. This is a life principle for me. These words have always inspired me. They give me the strength to never surrender in any situation."