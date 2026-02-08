Exclusive: USA’s T20 World Cup Member Shadley Van Schalkwyk Reveals Secret Behind Tattoo On His Arm
Shadley van Schalkwyk picked up four wickets in the fixture against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 group stage.
By Sachin Parab
Published : February 8, 2026 at 11:40 AM IST|
Updated : February 8, 2026 at 12:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team played their first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 against the United States of America (USA) on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. India won the match by 29 runs.
In the match played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, American fast bowler Shadley van Schalkwyk came into the spotlight with his brilliant bowling performance. The right-arm fast bowler troubled the Indian team by dismissing Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, and Shivam Dube in a single over during the power play. He then dismissed Arshdeep Singh in the final over. Schalkwyk conceded 25 runs while taking four wickets. After the match, he gave an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat regarding the tattoo inked on his left arm.
Schalkwyk decodes his tattoo
After the India vs. USA match, a phrase was seen tattooed on Shadley van Schalkwyk's hand. It read, "Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it is the courage that counts." When 'ETV Bharat' asked him about this tattoo on his hand, he said, "These are not just tattoos, but the foundation of my life. This is a life principle for me. These words have always inspired me. They give me the strength to never surrender in any situation."
Three wickets in a single over
In the match against India, the 37-year-old Schalkwyk took a total of three wickets in the sixth over of the Indian innings. On the second ball of that over, he had Ishan Kishan caught by Milind Kumar. Ishan scored 20 runs off 16 balls. Then, on the fifth ball, Schalkwyk dismissed Tilak Varma for 25 runs. Tilak was caught by the American captain, Monank Patel. And on the last ball, Schalkwyk deceived Shivam Dube with a slower ball. Shivam couldn't even open his account.
Who is Shadley van Schalkwyk?
Schalkwyk was born in Cape Town, South Africa. His cricket career began in South Africa in February 2008 when he made his domestic debut for Western Province. He then played his first first-class match in November 2008. In January 2009, he made his T20 debut for the Eagles against the Dolphins. Schalkwyk, who played domestic cricket in South Africa for a considerable period, has scored 2593 runs and taken 239 wickets in 97 first-class matches. In List A cricket (124 matches), Schalkwyk has scored 1113 runs and taken 161 wickets. In 121 T20 matches, Schalkwyk has scored over 500 runs and taken 124 wickets.
Playing for the USA
Despite his impressive record, Shadley van Schalkwyk never got the opportunity to play for the South African national team. He then moved to the United States and has been consistently performing well. Schalkwyk has played 13 ODIs and 15 T20 Internationals for the USA, in which he has taken a total of 36 wickets and scored approximately 270 runs.