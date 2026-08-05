ETV Bharat / sports

Multiple Athletes Go Missing After The Conclusion Of Commonwealth Games

A report from Pakistan Today said that the boxer Qudratullah didn't fly with the Pakistani contingent and was also missing from his room when officials went to search for him.

A report from the sports website NBS Sport has claimed that four members of the Ugandan boxing squad didn't join the delegation to fly home. The report also mentions that one athlete intended to seek asylum on Scottish soil.

Hyderabad: Multiple athletes have gone missing after the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games as they have failed to return home with the rest of the team. According to a report published by BBC Sport, Police Scotland has received reports of various athletes ‘unaccounted for’ after the games concluded.

A similar phenomenon occurred in the 2014 edition of the Games when they were held in Glasgow. Dozens of athletes went missing at that time, with some of them going on to claim asylum or disappearing completely, and it seems to be repeating.

"Police Scotland has received reports of several athletes who are unaccounted for. Inquiries are ongoing to assess the circumstances, and early engagement is taking place with the Home Office,” a Police Scotland spokesperson said as quoted by the BBC.

However, such disappearances of Pakistani athletes are not new. After the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Pakistani boxers Suleman Baloch and Nazirullah Khan went missing. At the time, their passports were in the custody of the team's governing body. Similarly, during the 2018 Gold Coast Games, Australian authorities had to track down 50 athletes and staff members who failed to return to their homeland.

The recently concluded edition of the Commonwealth Games saw many events like Wrestling and Archery being dropped from the Games as the original host, Victoria (Australia), pulled out due to rising costs. Glasgow stepped in as a replacement host, but they had a smaller budget and a short timeline.

Uganda finished 27th in the 2026 edition, with three medals, including two silver and one bronze medal. On the other hand, Pakistan finished with just a single bronze medal.