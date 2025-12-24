ETV Bharat / sports

Cricketer Yash Dayal May Face Arrest As POCSO Court Rejects His Anticipatory Bail In Minor Girl Rape Case

Jaipur: In a big blow to young cricketer and IPL player Yash Dayal, a special POCSO court here in Rajasthan rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a case involving allegations of him raping a minor girl. Stating that the charges against the cricketer are serious, the court refused to grant him pre-arrest protection after hearing arguments from both sides.

During the hearing of the petition on Tuesday, Judge Alka Bansal said that the 27-year-old accused faces serious allegation of raping a minor, and therefore, he cannot be given the benefit of anticipatory bail.

In the anticipatory bail plea, it was mentioned that a gang is working against the petitioner.

Earlier, a case was registered against Dayal in Ghaziabad, but the Allahabad High Court stayed action in that case. Just seven days later, another rape case was filed against him at Sanganer Sadar police station. Making the matter more serious, the girl stated that the incident happened two years ago when she was a minor.

An FIR was registered against Dayal on July 6 at Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad district under Section 69 (Sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means etc.) of the BNS.