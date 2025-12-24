Cricketer Yash Dayal May Face Arrest As POCSO Court Rejects His Anticipatory Bail In Minor Girl Rape Case
FIR was registered against Dayal on July 6 at Indirapuram police station under Section 69 (Sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means etc.) of the BNS.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 11:36 AM IST
Jaipur: In a big blow to young cricketer and IPL player Yash Dayal, a special POCSO court here in Rajasthan rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a case involving allegations of him raping a minor girl. Stating that the charges against the cricketer are serious, the court refused to grant him pre-arrest protection after hearing arguments from both sides.
During the hearing of the petition on Tuesday, Judge Alka Bansal said that the 27-year-old accused faces serious allegation of raping a minor, and therefore, he cannot be given the benefit of anticipatory bail.
In the anticipatory bail plea, it was mentioned that a gang is working against the petitioner.
Earlier, a case was registered against Dayal in Ghaziabad, but the Allahabad High Court stayed action in that case. Just seven days later, another rape case was filed against him at Sanganer Sadar police station. Making the matter more serious, the girl stated that the incident happened two years ago when she was a minor.
An FIR was registered against Dayal on July 6 at Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad district under Section 69 (Sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means etc.) of the BNS.
In the bail application, it was stated that Dayal is a professional cricketer and has a reputation in society. He is ready to cooperate with the investigation, and therefore should be granted anticipatory bail, the plea added.
However, opposing this, government lawyer Rachna Maan said the accused allegedly established physical relations with the victim several times by luring her with promises of building a career in cricket.
She further said that even if the minor gives consent, it has no legal value under the law. Therefore, the accused should not be given the benefit of anticipatory bail, she said.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the court finally rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the accused cricketer, denying him any protection from arrest.
Also Read: