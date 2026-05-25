ETV Bharat / sports

Como Qualify For UEFA Champions League For First Time In Club’s History

Hyderabad: Cesc Fabregas' Como secured a place in the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history with a 4-1 win over 10-man Cremonese on the final day of the Serie A season. After Como’s win, AC Milan suffered 2-1 defeat against Caligari, and that confirmed the fourth-place finish for Como in the Serie A and a spot in the Champions League.

"It's up there with all my achievements for how it was done and with whom we did it, because we did it with very young players, almost all of them are under 23 years old. That's amazing," Fabregas said after the match.

Jesus Rodriguez and Tasos Douvikas put Como in a commanding lead before a foul on Jamie Vardy in the penalty area handed a penalty to Cremonese, and they showed signs of bouncing back as Federico Bonazzoli scored a goal for Cremonese.

Como were awarded a controversial penalty with 20 minutes to go, and it resulted in the opposition showing aggressive protests. The referee issued three red cards to Midfielder Alberto Grassi, who was on the field. Two players from the substitutes' bench, Milan Djuric and David Okereke, were also given reds.