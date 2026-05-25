Como Qualify For UEFA Champions League For First Time In Club’s History
Italian football club, Como, qualified for the Champions League for teh first time in the club’s history.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Cesc Fabregas' Como secured a place in the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history with a 4-1 win over 10-man Cremonese on the final day of the Serie A season. After Como’s win, AC Milan suffered 2-1 defeat against Caligari, and that confirmed the fourth-place finish for Como in the Serie A and a spot in the Champions League.
"It's up there with all my achievements for how it was done and with whom we did it, because we did it with very young players, almost all of them are under 23 years old. That's amazing," Fabregas said after the match.
Jesus Rodriguez and Tasos Douvikas put Como in a commanding lead before a foul on Jamie Vardy in the penalty area handed a penalty to Cremonese, and they showed signs of bouncing back as Federico Bonazzoli scored a goal for Cremonese.
Como 1906 qualify for the 2026/27 Champions League for the first time in club history!— Universal_A G E N T 🔴 (@agent_outh) May 25, 2026
From 13th in Serie B to Serie A promotion and now Europe — all in just 3 years under Cesc Fàbregas.
Masterclass by the Spanish legend! 👏❤️🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/FRnAvcjsvv
Como were awarded a controversial penalty with 20 minutes to go, and it resulted in the opposition showing aggressive protests. The referee issued three red cards to Midfielder Alberto Grassi, who was on the field. Two players from the substitutes' bench, Milan Djuric and David Okereke, were also given reds.
Lucas da Cunha added a fourth goal for Como and ensured their place in Europe in just their second season after returning to the top flight.
Heading into the match. Como needed a win and were hoping that either AC Milan or Roma would drop points to secure Champions League qualification.
Roma emerged triumphant against 10-man Hellas Verona and clinched the third spot. However, as AC Milan suffered a defeat, they dropped points against Caligari, which helped Como go ahead of the seven-time Champions League winners into the fourth position in the standings.
Three points for Roma and Como meant that Juventus would miss out on the Champions League spot.
After being founded in 1907, Como went through financial issues in the early 2000s and regrouped under the new ownership in 2017. Fabregas joined the ownership group in August 2022 after signing as a player. He earned promotion for the club to the Serie A in 2023–24 while working as an assistant coach. Now, two seasons later, the club has booked a spot in the Champions League.