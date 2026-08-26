ETV Bharat / sports

US Open 2026: Serena Williams, Carlos Alcaraz Knocked Out Of Mixed Doubles; Djokovic-Sabalenka Also Exit

Hyderabad: Serena Williams’ return to the US Open came to an abrupt end as she and Carlos Alcaraz suffered a defeat against Flavio Cobolli and Belinda Bencic by 5-4(4), 4-1 in the US Open Mixed Doubles quarterfinals. Serena’s comeback to the tennis court was looked upon with enthusiasm by many tennis fans, but the star player failed to reach the last four.

The 23-time major winner hadn’t competed in the US Open after bidding adieu to the sport in 2022. Thus, fans were giving loud cheers for the American athlete.

The duo outplayed the duo of Erin Routliffe and Lloyd Glasspool 5-3, 4-1 in the opening round on Tuesday. The fixture showed that they have been able to form great chemistry on the court and go deep into the tournament with their performance.

Williams also showed glimpses of brilliance in the opening match of their campaign, smashing a 120 mph (193.1 kph).