ETV Bharat / sports

Serbian Tennis Player Stefan Milicevic Handed 24-Year Ban; Here’s Why

Hyderabad: Serbian tennis player Stefan Milicevic, who used to play professionally in lower tiers and was aiming to rise through the ranks, has suffered a blow to his career. He has been punished with a 24-year ban from the sport for fixing matches and recruiting players into an alleged corrupt network. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced the punishment on Thursday. The 29-year-old will not be able to compete till 2050 and will also have to pay a fine of $70,000.

Milicevic was charged with fixing a total of six matches, and in five he was also competing. The player further tried to fix six more games between 2022 and 2024. The ITIA have also accused him of recruiting or attempting to recruit multiple professional players in the whale network of match-fixing during the period he himself was involved in the malpractice.

The Serbian was primarily competing in the lower-tier tournaments and had reached a career-high singles ranking of 1,338 in 2014. According to the ITIA, the network he formed culminated in other players also fixing matches. However, the agency hasn’t pointed out any names or any specific matches that were part of the match-fixing.

Lack of cooperation in the probe

The ITIA further added that Milicevic did not offer his cooperation with its investigation or respond to the findings despite seven separate attempts to contact him in this regard. His actions also played a role in the severity of the punishment handed to him.