Serbian Tennis Player Stefan Milicevic Handed 24-Year Ban; Here’s Why
Serbian tennis player Stefan Milicevic has been handed a ban till 2050 for match-fixing.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 10:27 AM IST
Hyderabad: Serbian tennis player Stefan Milicevic, who used to play professionally in lower tiers and was aiming to rise through the ranks, has suffered a blow to his career. He has been punished with a 24-year ban from the sport for fixing matches and recruiting players into an alleged corrupt network. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced the punishment on Thursday. The 29-year-old will not be able to compete till 2050 and will also have to pay a fine of $70,000.
What were the charges against the Serb?
Milicevic was charged with fixing a total of six matches, and in five he was also competing. The player further tried to fix six more games between 2022 and 2024. The ITIA have also accused him of recruiting or attempting to recruit multiple professional players in the whale network of match-fixing during the period he himself was involved in the malpractice.
Serbian tennis player Stefan Milićević has been suspended for 24 years for significant breaches of tennis' anti-corruption rules. https://t.co/km8TOOwU76 https://t.co/atmvzTbA80— International Tennis Integrity Agency (@itia_tennis) October 15, 2026
The Serbian was primarily competing in the lower-tier tournaments and had reached a career-high singles ranking of 1,338 in 2014. According to the ITIA, the network he formed culminated in other players also fixing matches. However, the agency hasn’t pointed out any names or any specific matches that were part of the match-fixing.
Lack of cooperation in the probe
The ITIA further added that Milicevic did not offer his cooperation with its investigation or respond to the findings despite seven separate attempts to contact him in this regard. His actions also played a role in the severity of the punishment handed to him.
🚨 24-YEAR BAN! Serbian tennis player Stefan Milićević has been suspended until October 2050 and fined $70,000 by the ITIA for serious anti-corruption violations. He was charged with fixing 6 matches and attempting to manipulate 6 more between 2022 and 2024, while also recruiting other players into a match-fixing network.— First Serve (@1st_serve_news) October 15, 2026
The ban means Milicevic will not be able to participate, coach or attend any events organised or sanctioned by the ATP, WTA, Grand Slams, World Tennis or any national tennis association. The Serbian player will be barred from the sport until he is 53, a major blow to his career as he will be well past the peak age of a tennis player.
Folliot’s 20-year-ban in December
Milicevic’s ban comes after another major match-fixing case involving French player Quentin Folliot. He was banned for 20 years in December after a probe found him at the centre of a match-fixing network.
Folloit, who reached the career-high ranking of 488 in 2022, had denied the charges in relation to 11 matches played between 2022 and 2024 against him. However, the ruling found him guilty of 27 of the 30 charges, including 10 of the matches played between 2022 and 2024.
What is the International Tennis Integrity Agency?
The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) is an independent body formed in 2021 by the international governing bodies of tennis to safeguard the sport from corruption and doping. The agency manages the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP), Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP). They also gather intelligence and conduct independent investigations.