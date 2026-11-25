Senegal Restored As 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Champions After CAS Verdict
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ruling.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 10:10 AM IST
All the drama around the winner of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finally came to an end on Tuesday as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) restored Senegal as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions. They overturned the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) decision to award the title to Morocco.
CAS upholds appeal from Senegal
CAS upheld Senegal’s appeal against CAF’s ruling awarding a 3-0 win to Morocco by forfeiture, considering the Senegalese players walking off the pitch as a walkover by them. CAS said in their verdict that referee Jean-Jacques Ndala Ngambo had sole authority to restart the match after Senegal's brief walk-off in stoppage time, and it falls under the "field of play" doctrine rather than a forfeit.
SENEGAL REINSTATED AS AFCON 2025 CHAMPIONS FOLLOWING CAS RULING Senegal have officially been reinstated as winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following a unanimous ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), overturning an earlier decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that stripped the West African nation of the title. The ruling restores Senegal’s 1–0 extra-time victory over host nation Morocco in the controversial final played in Rabat in January 2026. CAF had overturned the result nearly two months after the final, citing Senegal’s alleged breach of competition regulations after the players temporarily walked off the pitch during second-half stoppage time in protest against a penalty awarded to Morocco. The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) subsequently challenged the decision before CAS, sport’s highest judicial authority. A three-member panel heard the appeal behind closed doors in Lausanne, Switzerland, on 8 October. In its unanimous decision, CAS upheld the referee’s authority to resume the encounter after Senegal’s players returned to the pitch and both teams indicated their willingness to continue. The court maintained that the decision to restart or abandon the match fell within the referee’s exclusive authority, noting that his whistle to resume play confirmed that the conditions for continuing the match had been satisfied. Following the verdict, the FSF celebrated the restoration of the country’s continental title with a social media post featuring the team lifting the trophy, accompanied by the caption: “Again and always.” CAF President Patrice Motsepe had previously assured that the organisation would respect and implement the final decision of CAS. However, CAF and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) are yet to issue official reactions to the latest ruling. The decision brings an end to the protracted legal dispute over the AFCON 2025 final and confirms Senegal as the champions of Africa’s premier football competition.— Sir DC (@DaChE46) November 24, 2026
The Moroccan officials might now consider exploring the appeal options or accept the decision.
CAF strips title from Senegal
In March 2026, a CAF appeals panel had taken the title win from Senegal and recorded a 3-0 default win to Morocco, making them the winner. The decision was taken over Senegal's roughly 14–16 minute walk-off protesting a late penalty call by the referee; Senegal then took the matter to CAS and appealed against the decision.
The controversial fixture
The African Cup of Nations 2025 final included a lot of controversial moments. But the tipping point was reached when Morocco were awarded a penalty in the second half. The Senegal players walked off the pitch in protest of the decision but returned after 15-20 minutes.
Brahim Díaz’s penalty was then saved by Édouard Mendy. The match went into extra time, and Pape Gueye scored the extra-time winner for Senegal, and the team won the match 1-0.
The result caused waves in African football. Royal Moroccan Football Federation appealed to the CAF with an argument that Senegal’s behaviour had contravened AFCON rules, which prevent teams from leaving the field without the referee’s authorisation. The argument was accepted by the CAF, and they declared Morocco the winner by forfeiture.