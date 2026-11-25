ETV Bharat / sports

Senegal Restored As 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Champions After CAS Verdict

All the drama around the winner of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finally came to an end on Tuesday as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) restored Senegal as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions. They overturned the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) decision to award the title to Morocco.

The Moroccan officials might now consider exploring the appeal options or accept the decision.

CAS upheld Senegal’s appeal against CAF’s ruling awarding a 3-0 win to Morocco by forfeiture, considering the Senegalese players walking off the pitch as a walkover by them. CAS said in their verdict that referee Jean-Jacques Ndala Ngambo had sole authority to restart the match after Senegal's brief walk-off in stoppage time, and it falls under the "field of play" doctrine rather than a forfeit.

In March 2026, a CAF appeals panel had taken the title win from Senegal and recorded a 3-0 default win to Morocco, making them the winner. The decision was taken over Senegal's roughly 14–16 minute walk-off protesting a late penalty call by the referee; Senegal then took the matter to CAS and appealed against the decision.

The controversial fixture

The African Cup of Nations 2025 final included a lot of controversial moments. But the tipping point was reached when Morocco were awarded a penalty in the second half. The Senegal players walked off the pitch in protest of the decision but returned after 15-20 minutes.

Brahim Díaz’s penalty was then saved by Édouard Mendy. The match went into extra time, and Pape Gueye scored the extra-time winner for Senegal, and the team won the match 1-0.

The result caused waves in African football. Royal Moroccan Football Federation appealed to the CAF with an argument that Senegal’s behaviour had contravened AFCON rules, which prevent teams from leaving the field without the referee’s authorisation. The argument was accepted by the CAF, and they declared Morocco the winner by forfeiture.