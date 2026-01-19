ETV Bharat / sports

AFCON 2026: Senegal Set To Face Sanctions After Walkoff In Tournament Final Against Morocco

Senegal is likely to face sanctions by the CAF after their walk-off, and they have confirmed the same via an official statement.

After the play halted for 16 minutes, Brahim Díaz missed the penalty, and Senegal won the match in extra time thanks to Pape Gueye’s brilliant strike.

Hyderabad: Senegal are all set to be punished by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after the late drama in the AFCON 2026 final against Morocco on Sunday, January 19. Senegal walked off the pitch in protest of a penalty awarded to Morocco in the eighth minute of stoppage time. Video assistant referee awarded the spot kick shortly after Senegal had denied a goal.

"CAF condemns the unacceptable behaviour of some players and officials during the TotalEnergies Caf Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 final between Morocco and Senegal in Rabat last night. CAF strongly condemns any inappropriate behaviour which occurs during matches, especially those targeting the refereeing team or match organisers. CAF is reviewing all footage and will refer the matter to competent bodies for appropriate action to be taken against those found guilty,” the federation said in an official statement, quoted by the Guardian.

Footballer Sadio Mane was reluctant to join the protest, and he was the one on whose call the team back to the field.

“It would have been a shame and sad to see this kind of scenario happen. Just imagine for a second going into the locker rooms and the football match stopping there,” the former Liverpool forward told reporters.

Senegal coach Thiaw apologised after the game for taking his players off the field.

“After reflecting on it, I made them come back – you can react in the heat of the moment. We accept the errors of the referee. We shouldn’t have done it, but it’s done, and now we present our apologies to football,” he stated.