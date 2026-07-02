ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium Beat Senegal 3-2 After Extra Time To Reach World Cup Last 16

Seattle: Belgium completed an incredible late comeback to beat Senegal 3-2 after extra-time with a hotly contested penalty to reach the last 16 of the World Cup on Wednesday.

Belgium, who had trailed 2-0 with four minutes of normal time remaining, advanced to the last 16 thanks to a Youri Tielemans penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time at the end of extra-time. Habib Diarra and Ismaïla Sarr gave the Senegalese a 2-0 lead, but Belgium substitute Romelu Lukaku got one back in the 86th minute, and Youri Tielemans equalised in the 89th. (More details are awaited)