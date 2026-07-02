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FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium Beat Senegal 3-2 After Extra Time To Reach World Cup Last 16

Habib Diarra and Ismaïla Sarr gave the Senegalese a 2-0 lead, but Belgium substitute Romelu Lukaku got one back in the 86th minute.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal And Belgium Head To Extra Time At World Cup At 2-2 After Lukaku And Tielemans Score Late
Belgium's Youri Tielemans (8) celebrates after scoring during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Belgium and Senegal in Seattle, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP)
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By AFP

Published : July 2, 2026 at 4:10 AM IST

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Updated : July 2, 2026 at 4:28 AM IST

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Seattle: Belgium completed an incredible late comeback to beat Senegal 3-2 after extra-time with a hotly contested penalty to reach the last 16 of the World Cup on Wednesday.

Belgium, who had trailed 2-0 with four minutes of normal time remaining, advanced to the last 16 thanks to a Youri Tielemans penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time at the end of extra-time. Habib Diarra and Ismaïla Sarr gave the Senegalese a 2-0 lead, but Belgium substitute Romelu Lukaku got one back in the 86th minute, and Youri Tielemans equalised in the 89th. (More details are awaited)

Last Updated : July 2, 2026 at 4:28 AM IST

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FIFA WORLD CUP 2026
BELGIUM BEAT SENEGAL

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