Selected For U-19 World Cup, SA Tour, Picked By RCB In IPL Auction: Who Is Haryana Teen All-Rounder Kanishk Chouhan?

In the IPL 2026 mini-auction held in Abu Dhabi on December 16, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought Chouhan for his base price of Rs 30 lakh. Following the IPL auction and selection in the Under-19 World Cup and South Africa tour squad, Chouhan was given a hero's welcome on his arrival in Sirsa.

The selection of the local lad has sparked a celebratory atmosphere in Jhajjar and Sirsa where Chouhan has grown up and played state-level cricket. Chouhan currently lives in Sirsa and is a second-year BA student at Shah Satnam Boys College. He has been practicing at the local stadium for years. His family had initially moved to Sirsa to facilitate his training, but later returned to Jhajjar.

Allrounder Chouhan, a right-handed batsman and an off-break spin bowler, was on Saturday included in the 15-member squad for the Under-19 World Cup scheduled in Zimbabwe and Namibia in January-February 2026. Chouhan also features in the team India squad for three one-day matches to be played on January 3, 5 and 7 in South Africa.

Chouhan's father, Pradeep Kumar, is a farmer, and his mother, Sarita, is a homemaker. Chouhan was born on September 26, 2006. He is the only son in the family. Kanishk showed an interest in cricket from a young age. At the age of four, he joined a cricket academy in Ghaziabad. At the age of eight, Kanishk gave trials in Sirsa. To support their son's training, the family moved from Jhajjar to Sirsa in 2014.

Best All-Rounder Of The Series Award

Chouhan started playing cricket at the Shah Satnam Stadium. After about 15 years of dedication, he got his first opportunity to play an international match in 2024 when he was selected for the Under-19 team and made his debut against England. Chouhan played 5 ODI matches in England, taking 8 wickets and scoring 114 runs. For this performance, He also received the Best All-Rounder of the Series award for the feat.

Under-19 World Cup Selection

Based on his performance during his first tour of England, Chouhan was selected for the tour of Australia. He then played in the Challenger Trophy against Afghanistan. His performance in these matches led to his selection for the Under-19 Asia Cup team. Chouhan delivered an excellent all-round performance against Pakistan in the league matches of the Under-19 Asia Cup. In the match held on December 14th, he scored 48 runs and took 3 wickets fetching him the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance. This performance is seen as the basis for his selection in the World Cup team.

Expectations For Better Performance

During a conversation with the media, Chouhan said that he started his career at the Shah Satnam Stadium in Sirsa. He said that he had a good tournament against England and Australia, where he performed well, but the Indian team did not perform well in the final match against Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup, due to which they lost the final.

“However, lessons have been learned from the reasons for the defeat, and it is hoped that I will perform better for Team India in the next tournament”.