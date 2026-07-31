ETV Bharat / sports

Seema Kaliramna: From Village Grounds To Commonwealth Games 2026 Podium

Chandigarh: Seema Kaliramna (27) of Haryana has added a new feather in the cap of Indian athletics by winning the bronze medal in the women’s discus throw at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG). After recovering from a foul on her opening attempt Seema secured third place with a best throw of 58.65 meters.

A resident of Dhanod village, Seema earned praise for her composure and determination as she performed under pressure and produced her medal-winning throw on her third attempt.

Seema’s journey from a small village girl to a competitor at CWG 2026 is truly inspirational. After marrying Ravinder, a former national-level discus thrower, she feared her athletic career might be over. However, her determination, hard work, and strong family support fueled her comeback.

Becoming a mother in 2022, she resumed training shortly after the birth of her son, Rudra, becoming a role model for young athletes. Ravinder not only supported her but also coached her throughout. Alongside her sporting achievements, Seema is pursuing a PhD in Physical Education at Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani.

Seema Kaliramna during practice (Special arrangement)

Before her Commonwealth success, Seema won gold at the National Inter-State Athletics Meet in Bhubaneswar with a throw of 59.73 meters and also claimed state-level gold medals in the heptathlon and triple jump.

Speaking about her achievement, Seema said she was delighted with her performance. She also praised the support from her family and coaches. “The Commonwealth Games medal means a lot to me. It will motivate me further,” she said.