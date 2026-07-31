Seema Kaliramna: From Village Grounds To Commonwealth Games 2026 Podium
Seema Kaliramna of Haryana won bronze in women's discus throw at CWG 2026, inspiring youth through determination, family support, and balancing motherhood with her sports.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
Chandigarh: Seema Kaliramna (27) of Haryana has added a new feather in the cap of Indian athletics by winning the bronze medal in the women’s discus throw at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG). After recovering from a foul on her opening attempt Seema secured third place with a best throw of 58.65 meters.
A resident of Dhanod village, Seema earned praise for her composure and determination as she performed under pressure and produced her medal-winning throw on her third attempt.
Seema’s journey from a small village girl to a competitor at CWG 2026 is truly inspirational. After marrying Ravinder, a former national-level discus thrower, she feared her athletic career might be over. However, her determination, hard work, and strong family support fueled her comeback.
Becoming a mother in 2022, she resumed training shortly after the birth of her son, Rudra, becoming a role model for young athletes. Ravinder not only supported her but also coached her throughout. Alongside her sporting achievements, Seema is pursuing a PhD in Physical Education at Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani.
Before her Commonwealth success, Seema won gold at the National Inter-State Athletics Meet in Bhubaneswar with a throw of 59.73 meters and also claimed state-level gold medals in the heptathlon and triple jump.
Speaking about her achievement, Seema said she was delighted with her performance. She also praised the support from her family and coaches. “The Commonwealth Games medal means a lot to me. It will motivate me further,” she said.
Seema said she started playing sports as a child after watching others. As her skills improved, she continued competing and eventually reached the international stage.
“The prizes I received for competing at the state level initially motivated me to take up the sport,” she recalled while looking back on her journey.
Result Update 🚨: Athletics, Women's Discus Throw— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 30, 2026
Seema adds another medal to India's athletics campaign at the Commonwealth Games!
The NCOE Patiala athlete claimed Bronze with a best throw of 58.65m, delivering another strong performance for India🇮🇳#Cheer4Bharat #CWG2026… pic.twitter.com/5iYSTYMXhT
Soon after the announcement of the winners at CWG 2026, celebrations ensued in Dinod village and her native village Charkhi, where her family members, relatives and residents distributed sweets, especially laddus to mark the occasion.
Sports lovers and her fans from the areas lauded Seema’s performance and achievement, wishing her success in future competitions.
Crediting her success to years of dedication, her father-in-law, Bhup Singh said that Seema has made them proud and brought glory not only to our family but also to her village in Haryana, and the entire country.
“This medal at the Commonwealth Games will inspire the youth of our village and the nation. Seema is a source of inspiration for children. She will receive a grand welcome upon her return home. Today, everyone in the village is saying, 'May we also have a daughter like Seema.',” he said.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini also congratulated Seema on the feat saying that she has brought honour to the nation by winning a bronze medal in the discus throw event at the Commonwealth Games. “Not just the state, but the entire country is proud of this achievement of yours,” he said.
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