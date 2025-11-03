ETV Bharat / sports

‘Security Reasons’: IHPL Organisers Blame Govt After League Suspended In Kashmir

Srinagar: The Mohali-based Yuva Society, the NGO behind the Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL), on Monday announced that it has suspended ticketing operations for the event in Kashmir due to “security reasons.” The move comes after the Jammu and Kashmir Police registered a case against the “absconding” of the organisers.

A message on the IHPL website said the platform was in “Maintenance Mode” and that “online ticket bookings are on hold.” It added, “Matches are postponed/ cancelled from Government for some security reasons. Please keep in touch with us for upcoming updates. Thank you for your cooperation (sic).”

A senior police official confirmed the development, saying investigations are underway. “An FIR has been registered against IHPL organisers. Everything about the organisers and their operations is being verified,” the official told ETV Bharat.

“We are verifying every claim made by the organisers. Appropriate legal action will follow based on findings,” the official added.

The Yuva Society, founded in 2011 and based in Mohali, Punjab, describes itself as a non-governmental organisation “dedicated to empowering youth through the transformative power of sports.” According to its website, the group's mission is to make sports accessible and “build a stronger sporting culture in India and beyond.”