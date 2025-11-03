‘Security Reasons’: IHPL Organisers Blame Govt After League Suspended In Kashmir
The organisers of the Indian Heaven Premier League are blaming “security reasons” for the event suspension, even as police launch an investigation into alleged irregularities.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : November 3, 2025 at 7:39 PM IST
Srinagar: The Mohali-based Yuva Society, the NGO behind the Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL), on Monday announced that it has suspended ticketing operations for the event in Kashmir due to “security reasons.” The move comes after the Jammu and Kashmir Police registered a case against the “absconding” of the organisers.
A message on the IHPL website said the platform was in “Maintenance Mode” and that “online ticket bookings are on hold.” It added, “Matches are postponed/ cancelled from Government for some security reasons. Please keep in touch with us for upcoming updates. Thank you for your cooperation (sic).”
A senior police official confirmed the development, saying investigations are underway. “An FIR has been registered against IHPL organisers. Everything about the organisers and their operations is being verified,” the official told ETV Bharat.
“We are verifying every claim made by the organisers. Appropriate legal action will follow based on findings,” the official added.
The Yuva Society, founded in 2011 and based in Mohali, Punjab, describes itself as a non-governmental organisation “dedicated to empowering youth through the transformative power of sports.” According to its website, the group's mission is to make sports accessible and “build a stronger sporting culture in India and beyond.”
The society launched the IHPL this year, calling it “India's newest cricketing movement uniting sport, youth, and tourism in the heart of Jammu and Kashmir.” It claimed that IHPL featured world-class cricketers, celebrity mentors, and entertainment acts to promote the region as a sporting and cultural hub.
The website lists former Indian cricketers Surinder Khanna, Ashu Dani, and Shalender Singh Senger as part of the league's management team. Parminder Singh is listed as the president of Yuva Society, while Manpreet Singh and Tej Gobind Singh are listed as vice chairman and joint secretary, respectively. While police are investigating alleged fraud linked to IHPL's operations, the Yuva Society has announced a new event, Rutba, a charity cricket match scheduled to be held at PCA Stadium, Mohali. The proposed teams include a mix of cricketers and Punjabi entertainment personalities.
As per the website, the “proposed names” for the Cricketers vs Artists charity match include Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Ratinder Sodhi, VRV Singh, Manpreet Goni, Gurkirat Mann, Barinder Saran, and Sidharth Kaul on one side. On the artists' side, names include Mikka Singh, Honey Singh, Gippy Grewal, Hardy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, and Jassi Gill.
The IHPL matches were previously live-streamed on Prasar Bharati and Fan Code, with tickets reportedly available through Zomato's platform. For Rutba, the organisers have listed PTC Punjabi as the broadcast partner, while BookMyShow and Paytm Insider are mentioned as ticketing platforms.
