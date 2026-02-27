ETV Bharat / sports

Gukesh Held By Yakubboev In Second Round While Aravindh Turns The Table On Niemann

Prague (Czech Republic): World Champion D Gukesh played out another draw with Nodirbek Yakubboev of Uzbekistan, while defending champion Aravindh Chithambaram pulled a rabbit out of the hat to beat Hans Moke Niemann of the United States in the second round of the Masters section of the Prague International Chess Festival here.

Following a draw with Niemann, Gukesh’s second white game also did not yield much as Yakubboev seemed well-armed in the Queen’s gambit declined. After a couple of trades, the position looked level, and Yakubboev uncorked a rook sacrifice to force a repetition of the position.

Aravindh continued with his newfound preference for the Philidor Defence, while Niemann seized the early initiative with the white pieces. The American, however, ran short of time at a critical juncture and paid heavily, just when the analytical engines were evaluating his position as winning.

Aravindh was quick to capitalise on his chances and soon transitioned into a winning endgame. After a heartbreaking first-round loss to Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan, this was a welcome victory for the Chennai-based player.

In the only other decisive game of the day, Spaniard David Anton Guijarro put it across in-form Dutchman Jorden van Foreest from the white side of a King’s Indian defence. With seven rounds still to come, Abdusattorov, Yakubboev and local hopeful David Navara emerged as the co-leaders on 1.5 points apiece and the trio is followed by Gukesh, Aravindh, van Foreest and Guijarro, a half point behind. Parham Maghsoodloo of Iran, top-seeded Vincent Keymer of Germany, and Niemann are another half point adrift in the 10-player 9-round tournament.