Bangladesh Accept ICC Board’s Decision, We Cannot Go To India To Play Now: BCB Media Committee Chair

Bangladesh players celebrate the dismissal of India's Shreyas Iyer during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Thursday, February 20, 2025. ( IANS )

Dhaka: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday said it accepted the ICC's decision to replace its national team with Scotland in next month’s T20 World Cup, saying there is nothing more they could do now. The ICC on Saturday confirmed that Scotland will replace Bangladesh in the next month’s T20 World Cup to be jointly held in India and Sri Lanka.

The ICC was forced to make the late change after Bangladesh remained fixated on their stance that it was unsafe for their players to travel to India for the T20 World Cup, even after an independent security assessment ruling out any specific threat.

BCB media committee chairman Amjad Hossain said the Bangladesh Board tried its best but knew ICC “will not do it” or “do not want to” in terms of meeting his country's request and there was “nothing more” they could do.

“We have tried our best. We fully respect the ICC Board, and the Board’s majority decision was that the match cannot be relocated,” he said. “Even after that, we tried in our own way and made requests. Since they will not do it or do not want to, there is nothing more we can do,” Hossain added.

“We have accepted the ICC Board’s decision, as the ICC has said that we will not be able to go and play, nor can our match be shifted to Sri Lanka.” He indicated that the BCB might not go for "any separate arbitration or any other process".