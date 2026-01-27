Scotland Eyeing Upsets In Group C, England Old Rival & Windies
Scotland will aim to ink upset in the upcoming T20 World Cup as they will square off against England and the West Indies.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
- By Meenakshi Rao
New Delhi: After all the buster and Bangladesh’s official boycott of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, and despite Pakistan’s continued trouble-maker status, Scotland has officially entered the tournament as a valid replacement. This will be their fifth edition Cup, the first being in 2016.
This time round, they enter the tournament to make things interesting in Group C with England, West Indies, Italy, and Nepal to contend with. Scotland’s spin and pace muscle is less than that of Bangladesh, and that will be seen by bigger teams as a smoother path into the Super 8s.
Introducing your Scotland squad heading to the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup in India and Sri Lanka 🤩— Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) January 26, 2026
➡️ https://t.co/cmtJB52phQ pic.twitter.com/2EQgZb5CdH
However, Scotland has participated in six previous T20 World Cups, with their most successful run in 2021, where they reached the Super 12 stage after topping their preliminary group, including a victory over Bangladesh.
Scotland, though still callow in the sport, boasts of some seasoned players, like batters Richie Berrington and George Munsey, and bowlers Brad Wheal and Mark Watt.
History with Windies, Poms
Other than that, Scotland has had a history of major upsets, defeating two-time champions West Indies in 2022 and pushing teams like Australia and England in 2024, narrowly missing out on the Super 8s in the latter due to net run rate.
Group Dynamics
Placed in Group C, Scotland will face the West Indies, Italy, England, and Nepal. Their ability to compete with and potentially defeat full member nations makes them strong contenders to advance past the group stage. They are seen as the "next best team" on rankings among non-qualified teams, indicating a highly competitive potential.
The team's experience and recent successes position them to make a significant impact and potentially replicate or even exceed their 2021 best result.
Till now, silent as developments yo-yoed around Bangladesh, the much-awaited call from the ICC came to the Chairman of Cricket Scotland, Wilf Walsh on Saturday.
“I welcomed a call from ICC chair Jay Shah confirming that Scotland will receive an invitation to play at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. I was pleased to accept on behalf of our team, who are willing and ready to go. We thank the ICC for this opportunity and look forward to competing with some of the best sides in the world in India in the coming weeks,” he said in a Press statement.
Scotland will be flying to India and Sri Lanka despite finishing fourth in the European Regional Qualifiers, with the top two teams Netherlands and Italy, already present in the tournament.
On the side, the group includes England, with whom the Scots have had a long-standing rivalry. It will be an interesting match to watch if the Scots manage to ruffle a few feathers of their Olympics’ parent team.
Scotland has defeated England only once in international cricket. The historic victory for Scotland came in a One Day International (ODI) on June 10, 2018, in Edinburgh, where Scotland beat the top-ranked English side by six runs.
After confirming their participation, Cricket Scotland launched a bold message, declaring they are prepared for everything, no matter how grim the challenge may be. "Always ready," Cricket Scotland wrote on 'X'. Scotland is currently positioned in the 14th rank, which is ahead of teams like Namibia, the UAE, Nepal, Canada, Oman, Italy and the USA.
They will kick off their group-stage campaign against the West Indies on February 7 at Kolkata, a venue where they will play three out of their four Group matches, one being in Mumbai.
“Our squad has been training for some weeks in preparation for upcoming tours and is now preparing to arrive in India imminently to acclimatise to local conditions, ready to play and contribute to what should be a fantastic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” Trudy Lindblade, Cricket Scotland Chief Executive, said on Cricket Scotland’s official site.
Players To Watch
Captain Richie Berrington, 39, is his nation's most capped player and all-time leading run scorer, having played over 300 games and scored over 8000 runs since making his debut in 2007.
An all-rounder who has over 100 Scotland wickets to his credit, bowling has now taken a backseat, and he has had his best later years with the bat since assuming captaincy in 2022.
He is known for delivering on the global stage at the last edition of the Men's T20 World Cup in 2024, where he played a captain's knock to script a win for Scotland over Namibia with an unbeaten 47 from 35 balls in a must-win game.
Mathew Cross has a happening history too, happily against both Group C teams, West Indies and England. In a 2023 World Cup qualifier game, he scored an unbeaten 73 runs to score a victory against a full member team. More cherished, however, will be the historic ODI win over England with a 39-ball 48 way back in 2018.
Then there is Bradley Currie, Scotland’s best-known left-arm seamer, who has been the spearhead of Scotland’s attack in both ODI and T20s. The Dorset-born Currie took 5-13 against Ireland in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier in July 2023, to help secure Scotland's place at the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.
He currently plays T20 cricket for Sussex and is known to be a live wire fielder too.
Team Analysis
Scotland have neither the pace of a Mustafiqur Rehman nor the guile of Rishad Hossain of Bangladesh, and the team may at best be going into a rushed practice regime for the imminent World Cup. What it does have is the spirit that has defeated both England and the West Indies on other occasions.
Also, Cricket Scotland Head of Performance Steve Snell puts it: “In other areas, off the field, we have been working hard on our fitness and on recruitment, including our new men’s head coach and the new assistant coach coming in. My focus has been on transitioning the team, considering where our attention has been, and on our athletic development for the 2027 and 2028 World Cups with Owen, our new head coach....”
Top two teams of each of the groups will qualify for the Super8 round. One upset within the group and things can look different to the Scots.