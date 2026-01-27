ETV Bharat / sports

Scotland Eyeing Upsets In Group C, England Old Rival & Windies

- By Meenakshi Rao

New Delhi: After all the buster and Bangladesh’s official boycott of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, and despite Pakistan’s continued trouble-maker status, Scotland has officially entered the tournament as a valid replacement. This will be their fifth edition Cup, the first being in 2016.

This time round, they enter the tournament to make things interesting in Group C with England, West Indies, Italy, and Nepal to contend with. Scotland’s spin and pace muscle is less than that of Bangladesh, and that will be seen by bigger teams as a smoother path into the Super 8s.

However, Scotland has participated in six previous T20 World Cups, with their most successful run in 2021, where they reached the Super 12 stage after topping their preliminary group, including a victory over Bangladesh.

Scotland, though still callow in the sport, boasts of some seasoned players, like batters Richie Berrington and George Munsey, and bowlers Brad Wheal and Mark Watt.

History with Windies, Poms

Other than that, Scotland has had a history of major upsets, defeating two-time champions West Indies in 2022 and pushing teams like Australia and England in 2024, narrowly missing out on the Super 8s in the latter due to net run rate.

Group Dynamics

Placed in Group C, Scotland will face the West Indies, Italy, England, and Nepal. Their ability to compete with and potentially defeat full member nations makes them strong contenders to advance past the group stage. They are seen as the "next best team" on rankings among non-qualified teams, indicating a highly competitive potential.

The team's experience and recent successes position them to make a significant impact and potentially replicate or even exceed their 2021 best result.

Till now, silent as developments yo-yoed around Bangladesh, the much-awaited call from the ICC came to the Chairman of Cricket Scotland, Wilf Walsh on Saturday.

“I welcomed a call from ICC chair Jay Shah confirming that Scotland will receive an invitation to play at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. I was pleased to accept on behalf of our team, who are willing and ready to go. We thank the ICC for this opportunity and look forward to competing with some of the best sides in the world in India in the coming weeks,” he said in a Press statement.

Scotland will be flying to India and Sri Lanka despite finishing fourth in the European Regional Qualifiers, with the top two teams Netherlands and Italy, already present in the tournament.

On the side, the group includes England, with whom the Scots have had a long-standing rivalry. It will be an interesting match to watch if the Scots manage to ruffle a few feathers of their Olympics’ parent team.