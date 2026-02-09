ETV Bharat / sports

SCO vs ITA, T20 World Cup 2026: Scotland Register Second-Biggest Win For An Associate Team

Hyderabad: Scotland registered their first win of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Monday at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, beating Italy, who are making their debut in the tournament. Scotland registered a 73-run win thanks to George Munsey’s half-century while Michael Leask picked four wickets.

Scotland posted their highest T20 World Cup total

On their World Cup debut, Italy won the toss and chose to bowl. Scotland dominated the proceedings with the bat, and their veteran batter George Munsey led the charge with a knock of 84 runs from 54 balls. Brandon McMullen scored an unbeaten 41 runs from 18 deliveries, laced with four sixes. The aggression from the duo helped the team post 207/4. Notably, it was the first 200-plus score of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Ali Hasan, Grant Stewart, Thomas Draca and JJ Smuts picked one wicket each.

Italy bundled out on 134

Italy’s inexperience was on display as they managed to post only 134 while chasing a huge target of 208 runs. Ben Manenti played a valiant knock of 52 runs from 31 deliveries, while his brother, Harry Manenti, smashed 37 runs from 25 balls with three sixes. However, none of the other batters contributed much, and Italy were all out on 134.

Michael Leask picked up four wickets while Mark Watt dismissed two batters.

Two sets of brothers playing for the same team