Plant Named After Lionel Messi In Peru; Argentine Star Gets Tribute From World Of Science
Lionel Messi has received an unusual honour as researchers in Peru named a plant after him.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Lionel Messi has won almost every major honour in the footballing world, but the 39-year-old has received a tribute from an unexpected sector recently. He has got a botanical touch to his career as scientists from Peru have named a plant after him.
The plant, named Salvia messii, is found in the Andes of central and southern Peru. The researchers named it Salvia messii to honour the footballing superstar. The white and light blue colour of the flowers inspired the scientists to name the flower in honour of Messi.
The discovery was mentioned in the October edition of Phytotaxa, an international journal specialising in plant taxonomy. Researchers have labelled it an endangered species.
A newly discovered plant in Peru has been named after Lionel Messi, called Salvia messi. The plant appears to have the same colors as Argentina 🇦🇷 https://t.co/dKXswnJL8a— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 17, 2026
Why did scientists name the plant after Messi?
The white and light blue petals are the reason behind this nomenclature. The colours remind Argentina's traditional football kit, which Messi has worn throughout his international career. Since making his international debut in 2005, he has won the 2022 FIFA World Cup title in Qatar with the national side while captaining them.
He has also won the Ballon d'Or award eight times. The name Salvia messii comes from conventions of botanical nomenclature, which include naming species in honour of people. Salvia is the genus name, while the other part of the name pays tribute to the Argentine football star.
Another honour for Messi, this time in the plant world 🌸🐐 A newly discovered species in Peru has been named Salvia messii, with its light blue and white flowers inspiring the Argentina connection 🇦🇷 https://t.co/CN0yH7i3U0— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 17, 2026
Lionel Messi’s international retirement
Messi recently retired from international football after the fixture against Benin, where he scored a goal and provided two assists in a 3–0 victory at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. Messi earned a total of 208 caps in his international career, scoring 126 goals from them.
Messi had announced his decision to retire from international football after Argentina suffered a loss to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the death of his father, Jorge Messi. The star footballer announced his decision by taking to his social media handle.
Although he has retired from international football, Messi still plays for his club, and his contract with Major League Soccer club Inter Miami runs till 2028.