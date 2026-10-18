ETV Bharat / sports

Plant Named After Lionel Messi In Peru; Argentine Star Gets Tribute From World Of Science

File photo: Lionel Messi ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Lionel Messi has won almost every major honour in the footballing world, but the 39-year-old has received a tribute from an unexpected sector recently. He has got a botanical touch to his career as scientists from Peru have named a plant after him.

The plant, named Salvia messii, is found in the Andes of central and southern Peru. The researchers named it Salvia messii to honour the footballing superstar. The white and light blue colour of the flowers inspired the scientists to name the flower in honour of Messi.

The discovery was mentioned in the October edition of Phytotaxa, an international journal specialising in plant taxonomy. Researchers have labelled it an endangered species. Why did scientists name the plant after Messi? The white and light blue petals are the reason behind this nomenclature. The colours remind Argentina's traditional football kit, which Messi has worn throughout his international career. Since making his international debut in 2005, he has won the 2022 FIFA World Cup title in Qatar with the national side while captaining them.