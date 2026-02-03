ETV Bharat / sports

Saudi Pro League: Why Cristiano Ronaldo Is On Strike At AL-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo was not part of the Al Nassr lineup in the Saudi Pro League match against Al-Riyadh despite being fit.

Cristiano Ronaldo on strike at Al Nassr
File Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : February 3, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST

Hyderabad: Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was not part of Al-Nassr's playing XI or bench for their Saudi Pro League fixture against Al-Riyadh at the Prince Turki bin Abdul Aziz Stadium. The tournament is in the middle of the title race as Al-Nassr are aiming to close down the points difference with arch-rivals Al Hilal.

Currently, the Ronaldo-starrer team is three points behind the rival club after leading the standings earlier in the tournament. 16 matches are still to be played, and so AL-Nassr will aim to cling to the silverware for the first time since 2009.

Why Ronaldo is on strike and was not part of the squad against Al Riyadh?

The Portuguese star was not part of the line-up despite being fit and no concerns over his workload, as reported by the football journalist Fabrizio Romano. Several reports have surfaced explaining the cause behind his decision.

According to the Portuguese media outlet A Bola, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is not happy with the lack of activity in the transfer market. The club signed only 21-year-old midfielder Haydeer Abdulkareem in this window. On the other hand, Al Hilal have acquired the services of Karim Benzema from Al Ittihad after he didn’t renew his contract.

As per another report by Sky Sports, Ronaldo thinks that PIF (Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia), who have 75 % of ownership, is giving preferential treatment to the clubs. PFI owns four clubs - Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ahli and Al Ittihad. However, Ronaldo thinks that the Saudi club gives preferential treatment to the other three clubs.

Ronaldo in the ongoing season of the Saudi Pro League

The 40-year-old footballer has racked up 17 goals this season. His team is currently placed in the second position in the standings with a tally of 46 points from 19 matches. They are just behind Al Hilal, who are in the top position in the standings.

Al Hilal have had a fruitful transfer window so far after signing former Arsenal defender Pablo Mari. They are also linked with a £26m move for Rennes’ Kader Meite.

Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate Benzema had also staged a strike at his current club after feeling insulted by the contract extension. When Al Ittihand came with a contract extension last week, not playing in the match against Al Najma.

