‘Wouldn’t Want My Kid To Play Badminton’: Satwik-Chirag Express Disappointment Over Lack Of Support From Sports Fans
Indian badminton star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy expressed his disappointment over the apathy of the fans after bagging a bronze medal in the Thomas Cup.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, one of India’s top badminton players, has made a shocking comment saying that he will not encourage his child to play badminton due to the lack of support from sports fans in the country. His doubles partner, Chirag Shetty, also echoed the same sentiment, saying ’nobody in India still cares,” referring to the Indian badminton team’s recent achievement.
The Indian men’s badminton team won a bronze medal in the recently concluded Thomas Cup 2026. Notably, it was the second instance when India managed a podium finish in the tournament's history.
After winning the bronze medal at the prestigious Thomas Cup, Satwiksairaj shared an Instagram story, posting images of the team leaving for the tournament from the Indian airport and then arriving in the country.
nothing exposes our selective pride like this... so ashamed as a fan, they deserve so much better pic.twitter.com/KV2TpKhEcS— s (@_sectumsempra18) May 5, 2026
“Back home now. As usual, no one knows what happened over the past two weeks, and it seems like no one really cares,” Satwik wrote on the story.
Now, in a media interaction facilitated by SAI, Satwik has said that he wouldn’t let his kids play badminton while referring to a reel of Chirag’s dancing celebration that went viral.
“When Chirag’s dancing celebration reel went viral, I was happy. But I remembered how somebody plays some random thing, and it gets 1 million followers. And I ask myself, ‘Why?’ Here we are fighting to win, and if we get injured, there’s no replacement for us. We play without support and under immense pressure in team events. But even a title was not enough last time,” he told, as quoted by the Indian Express.
“Again this time. I told Prannoy I’ll not let my kid play badminton. If you are strong mentally, you’ll manage, but otherwise it’s really tough to keep going on like this (with a large part of the country oblivious to our performance).”
Speaking about his Instagram story, the Indian shuttler said that even a kid appreciating us would make us happy.
My heart sank seeing Satwik’s reaction he looked genuinely sad and heartbroken that hardly anyone here truly cares about badminton☹️ https://t.co/AcB8WNLW6q— Valmoth (@valmoth1) May 6, 2026
“I never share anything usually. I let go of things. But this time, I exploded. Someone has to speak up. It’s okay if I’m seen as the villain. In the last six months, I’ve been thinking that do only people who do bad things become popular. (When we crave appreciation), as players, we don’t want big things. No, we don’t want prize money. Even if a kid walks up to us and says, ‘Bhaiyya you played well or we want a picture with you’, we are happy,” he added.