ETV Bharat / sports

‘Wouldn’t Want My Kid To Play Badminton’: Satwik-Chirag Express Disappointment Over Lack Of Support From Sports Fans

File Photo: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, one of India’s top badminton players, has made a shocking comment saying that he will not encourage his child to play badminton due to the lack of support from sports fans in the country. His doubles partner, Chirag Shetty, also echoed the same sentiment, saying ’nobody in India still cares,” referring to the Indian badminton team’s recent achievement. The Indian men’s badminton team won a bronze medal in the recently concluded Thomas Cup 2026. Notably, it was the second instance when India managed a podium finish in the tournament's history. After winning the bronze medal at the prestigious Thomas Cup, Satwiksairaj shared an Instagram story, posting images of the team leaving for the tournament from the Indian airport and then arriving in the country. “Back home now. As usual, no one knows what happened over the past two weeks, and it seems like no one really cares,” Satwik wrote on the story.