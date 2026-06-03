ETV Bharat / sports

Satwik-Chirag Pull Out From Indonesia Open After Rankireddy Suffers Shoulder Injury

"The pair will now focus on recovery and rehabilitation as they prepare for the important tournaments ahead. We wish Satwik a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing the duo back on court soon," the statement further added.

"Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have withdrawn from the POLYTRON Indonesia Open 2026 due to the former's injury," the Badminton Association of India (BAI) revealed in a statement.

Hyderabad: Star Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pulled out of the Indonesia Open midway through their opening match after the former suffered a shoulder issue. The Indian pair were trailing 6- 11 in the first against the Malaysian Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai. Satwik was seen pointing towards his right shoulder, and the first-round contest in the Super 1000 tournament was stopped.

Last week, the Indian duo had clinched their first title in the 2026 season, winning the Singapore Open. On Sunday, they outclassed Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Sohibul Fikri in a three-setter that lasted for one hour and 13 minutes. Before the tournament, they had reached the final of the Thailand Open as well.

Satwik, the 25-year-old from Amalapuram, has often struggled with the right shoulder, and the injury once again came to the fore in their first-round clash at the Indonesia Open.

Notably, the pair had pulled out from the Badminton Asia Championship and the Swiss Open earlier this year due to Satwik’s shoulder injury. The pair has been India’s brightest prospects in the global tournaments in the sport of badminton.

Meanwhile, Rohan Kapoor and Shivani Ruthvika Gadde stunned the World No. 20 pairing of Yang Po-Hsuan and Hu Ling Fang of Chinese Taipei in the first-round clash. In a shocking outcome of the match, they secured a 21-14, 21-14 win to advance into the second round.

Later in the day, Ayush Shetty and HS Prannoy will kick of their campaigns in Jakarta. PV Sindhu advanced through the second round while Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth were eliminated in the opening round of the tournament.