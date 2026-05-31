ETV Bharat / sports

Singapore Open 2026: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Win First Title In Two Years

Singapore: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched the Singapore Open BWF World Tour Super 750 title with a come-from-behind win over Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Fikri in the men’s doubles final here on Sunday.

The fourth-seeded Indian combination dominated the summit clash after losing the opening game against the third-seeded Indonesian pair to win 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 in an hour and 13 minutes to become the first Indian doubles combination to clinch the Singapore Open.

The Singapore Open triumph will be the third Super 750 crown for the Indian combination, having won the French Open in 2022 and 2024. They had also won the Indonesia Super 1000 title in 2023.

Satwik and Chirag, who last won a title on the BWF World Tour at the Thailand Open 2024, have been in good form since playing an important role in India’s bronze-medal-winning performance in the Thomas and Uber Cup in May.

They then reached the finals of the Thailand Open earlier this month and followed it up with a title-winning show here this week.