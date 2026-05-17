Thailand Open: Satwik-Chirag Settle For Silver Losing To Indonesian Pair In Final
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to the Indonesian pair in the final of the Thailand Open.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: India’s top men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty finished runners-up at the Thailand Open after going down to Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin 21-12, 25-23 in a 53-minute final at the Nimibutr Stadium in Thailand. Thus, the duo’s wait for the first BWF World Tour title since May 2024 continues. They had reached their first final of the Super 500 event this year, but winning a piece of silverware still remains a distant dream.
The Indonesian duo had a 0-4 head-to-head record against the Indian pair, but they managed to beat Satwik and Chirag for the first time this afternoon. Notably, this was Marthin’s first tournament of the year and also his first in two years with Carnando.
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Marthin's huge smashes from the back-court and a performance including multiple errors from the Indians help the Indonesians take a lead early in the game. Further, they reeled off five straight points at the end of the proceedings to win 21-12.
Satwik and Chirag had a much better start to the second game, but the Indonesian duo never allowed them to go too far from them. Marthin and Carnando got to a 5-2 lead, but the Indian team mustered five points to get to a 7-5 lead. Satwik and Chirag battled to maintain the 11-9 lead till the interval. Their opponents eventually caught up and levelled the scores at 14-14. The Indonesian pair eventually took the lead and won the game.
They eventually needed five match point opportunities to close out the game and win it. The Indian pair fought till the end, but they eventually lost the second game as well by 23-25.
The Indian duo will be next in action in the Singapore Open, which will take place from May 26 to May 31.
The Indian pair has been at the centre of a discussion around the popularity of sports except for cricket in the country after they expressed their disappointment over the lack of appreciation they get. They uploaded a social media post after winning a bronze medal in the recently concluded Thomas Cup.