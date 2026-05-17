ETV Bharat / sports

Thailand Open: Satwik-Chirag Settle For Silver Losing To Indonesian Pair In Final

Hyderabad: India’s top men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty finished runners-up at the Thailand Open after going down to Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin 21-12, 25-23 in a 53-minute final at the Nimibutr Stadium in Thailand. Thus, the duo’s wait for the first BWF World Tour title since May 2024 continues. They had reached their first final of the Super 500 event this year, but winning a piece of silverware still remains a distant dream.

The Indonesian duo had a 0-4 head-to-head record against the Indian pair, but they managed to beat Satwik and Chirag for the first time this afternoon. Notably, this was Marthin’s first tournament of the year and also his first in two years with Carnando.

Marthin's huge smashes from the back-court and a performance including multiple errors from the Indians help the Indonesians take a lead early in the game. Further, they reeled off five straight points at the end of the proceedings to win 21-12.