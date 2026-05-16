ETV Bharat / sports

Thailand Open 2026: Satwik-Chirag Storm Into Final With Gritty Comeback To Seal Berth In Final

Hyderabad: Two-time former champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reached the final of the Thailand Open once again after missing last year’s edition, defeating Malaysia’s Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin 19-21, 22-20, 21-16 at the Nimibutr Stadium in Thailand on Saturday. The Malaysians had the better start in the opening game, taking control from 7-all to open up a six-point lead at 15-9. Although Satwik and Chirag attempted to narrow the gap in the latter stages, the Malaysian pair held firm to take the game 21-19.

A closely fought second game saw both pairs battle for points, with the Indians reaching game point at 20-18. Refusing to back down, the Goh-Nur duo saved two game points to level the scores, only for the Indian stars to clinch the game 22-20 and force a decider. Champions in 2019 and 2024, Satwik and Chirag then dominated the third game, sealing a comfortable 21-16 victory to book their place in the final. With this victory, they registered their first finals of this season.

Notably, the duo will reach the first final of the 2026 badminton season. The duo last won a title in the China Masters 2025. Notably, they have won the Thailand Open twice in the past, clinching the silverware in 2019 and 2024. The pair will aim to win their third tournament title.