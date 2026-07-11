Sarvesh Kushare Dazzles In Diamond League Debut With Third-Place Finish In Monaco
Sarvesh Kushare became only the fourth Indian to finish in the top three at a Diamond League meet.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 10:19 AM IST
Hyderabad: Indian high jumper Sarvesh Kushare shone on his Diamond League debut, securing a podium finish with his performance. He finished in third place in Monaco on Friday and became only the fourth Indian athlete to finish in the top three at a Diamond League meet. He has joined the elite list of Neeraj Chopra, Vikas Gowda and Murali Sreeshankar, who all have secured a podium finish at least once in a Diamond League meet.
The 31-year-old registered his best successful try of 2.26m to occupy the third position in a field including world-class performers. He cleared 2.12m, 2.16m, 2.20m, 2.23m and 2.26m, clearing every height in his first attempt before falling short of clearing 2.28 m height.
IT'S HISTORIC 🔥3RD PLACE FINISH FOR INDIAN HIGH JUMP RECORD HOLDER SARVESH ANIL KUSHARE, The Marathi lad Clears till 2.26 in 1st attempt only to fail at 2.28 (XXX), Nonetheless a historic 3rd place finish for Sarvesh in his Debut Diamond League meet !!— Navin Mittal (@NavinSports) July 10, 2026
Only 4th indian to… pic.twitter.com/H9jKAWWd1B
The Maharashtra-based athlete is having a breakthrough season so far. He recently jumped 2.31m at the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar and rewrote Indian athletics history. He broke Tejaswin Shankar's eight-year-old national record of 2.29m with the jump and also became the first from the country to breach the barrier of 2.30m.
"2.31m is a mark that can help me reach the podium on the global stage," Kushare had said after breaking the national record..
WOOOOOOAHHH, HOW DID HE DO THAT??? 🤯— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) June 27, 2026
SARVESH KUSHARE JUST BROKE THE NATIONAL RECORD IN MEN'S HIGH JUMP - 2.31M
- First India ever to cross 2.30m mark 🇮🇳🔥 pic.twitter.com/NhyeGlMeJU
"I don't want this mark to stand for long. I want to compete in more competitions and rub shoulders with the best in the world."
While competing against some of the elite names in the sport, Kushare showed a lot of composure on his Diamond League debut. He showed a lot of consistency before failing to clear the 2.28m mark.
With the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya to take place later this year, Kushare’s form can help him secure a podium finish in those competitions as well.
Why Neeraj Chopra didn't participate in Monaco Diamond League?
The Indian javelin thrower was not part of the competition in Monaco as his abcense from the event was a a strategic decision to focus on recovery and rehabilitation. He has decied to prioritize his fitness and esnure that he will remain fully fit for more citical athletic events which are to be held across the globe in the coming days.
Monaco Diamond League High Jump result
- Oleh Doroshchuk (Ukraine) - 2.32m
- Jack Kimani (Great Britain) - 2.30m
- Sarvesh Kushare (India) - 2.26m
- Romaine Beckford (Jamaica) - 2.23m
- JuVaughn Harrison (USA) - 2.23m
- Matteo Sioli (Italy) - 2.23m
- Gianmarco Tamberi (Italy) - 2.23m
- Mutaz Barshim (Qatar) - 2.20m
- Erick Portillo (Mexico) - 2.20m
- Jan Stefela (Czechia) - 2.20m
- Tobias Potye (Germany) - 2.16m