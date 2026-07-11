ETV Bharat / sports

Sarvesh Kushare Dazzles In Diamond League Debut With Third-Place Finish In Monaco

Hyderabad: Indian high jumper Sarvesh Kushare shone on his Diamond League debut, securing a podium finish with his performance. He finished in third place in Monaco on Friday and became only the fourth Indian athlete to finish in the top three at a Diamond League meet. He has joined the elite list of Neeraj Chopra, Vikas Gowda and Murali Sreeshankar, who all have secured a podium finish at least once in a Diamond League meet.

The 31-year-old registered his best successful try of 2.26m to occupy the third position in a field including world-class performers. He cleared 2.12m, 2.16m, 2.20m, 2.23m and 2.26m, clearing every height in his first attempt before falling short of clearing 2.28 m height.

The Maharashtra-based athlete is having a breakthrough season so far. He recently jumped 2.31m at the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar and rewrote Indian athletics history. He broke Tejaswin Shankar's eight-year-old national record of 2.29m with the jump and also became the first from the country to breach the barrier of 2.30m.

"2.31m is a mark that can help me reach the podium on the global stage," Kushare had said after breaking the national record..