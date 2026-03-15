Former Pakistan Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Announces Retirement
Safaraz Ahmed has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket through a statement by the PCB.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former Pakistan Wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed, the only Pakistan captain to lead the team to a title in two major ICC tournaments, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Sunday. Sarfaraz last played for the national side in December 2023 in a Test match against Australia in Perth.
Also, there are media reports that Sarfaraz’s retirement now might mean that the Pakistan Cricket Board will be interested in roping him in as head coach of the national Test team on a long-term basis.
The role of the head coach of the Test team has been vacant after PCB ended the contract with the all-rounder, Azhar Mahmood, who served as interim head coach of the Test team last year.
Sarafarz was recently named as a national selection committee member. He was also working as the mentor and manager of the Pakistan under-19 and Shaheens squads. The right-handed batter played a first-class game recently, last October, but he said in a statement that he wanted to focus on the other roles he is working in.
"I could never have dreamt of captaining Pakistan in all three formats and winning the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2006 and the 2017 Champions Trophy... they are unforgettable moments for me," he said.
The 38-year-old represented Pakistan in 54 Tests, 117 ODIs and 61 T20Is and has also captained in 100 international matches across all three formats. He scored 3031 Test runs with an average of 37.41, including four hundreds. In the ODI cricket, he amassed 2315 runs with an average of 33.55, including two centuries. In T20Is, he has scored 818 runs with an average of 27.26.
Under his captaincy, he won the 2006 Under-19 World Cup and the 2017 Champions Trophy. For his services, he was awarded Pakistan's prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz (the third-highest civilian award) and the Pride of Performance award in 2018. Also, under his captaincy, Pakistan rose to the top spot in the rankings and scripted a world-record streak of 11 consecutive T20I series victories.