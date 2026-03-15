ETV Bharat / sports

Former Pakistan Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Announces Retirement

Hyderabad: Former Pakistan Wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed, the only Pakistan captain to lead the team to a title in two major ICC tournaments, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Sunday. Sarfaraz last played for the national side in December 2023 in a Test match against Australia in Perth.

Also, there are media reports that Sarfaraz’s retirement now might mean that the Pakistan Cricket Board will be interested in roping him in as head coach of the national Test team on a long-term basis.

The role of the head coach of the Test team has been vacant after PCB ended the contract with the all-rounder, Azhar Mahmood, who served as interim head coach of the Test team last year.

Sarafarz was recently named as a national selection committee member. He was also working as the mentor and manager of the Pakistan under-19 and Shaheens squads. The right-handed batter played a first-class game recently, last October, but he said in a statement that he wanted to focus on the other roles he is working in.