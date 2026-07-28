ETV Bharat / sports

Saransh Jain Earns Maiden Call-up, Ravindra Jadeja Returns As BCCI Announces Squad For Sri Lanka Tests

Mumbai: Off-spin all-rounder Saransh Jain has earned a maiden Test call-up and veteran spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also returned to the red-ball set-up for the first time since November 2025 as the BCCI on Tuesday announced the 15-man squad for the two-match series against Sri Lanka, starting August 15.

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also made a return to the Test squad after the home series against South Africa last November, but the BCCI said his availability depends on fitness clearance after picking up an injury during the recent three-match ODI series in England.

Jadeja had been out of action since the IPL 2026 season after picking up a tennis elbow injury. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar, who is recovering from a right hamstring strain which ruled him out of the Lord’s ODI, was not available for selection for the first Test, which opened the doors for Saransh's maiden call-up.