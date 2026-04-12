ETV Bharat / sports

Sanju Samson Powers CSK To 23-Run Win Over DC

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings scripted their first win of the IPL 2026 defeating Delhi Capitals by 23 runs. Sanju Samson's century helped the team post 212/2 and the team then bundled out the opposition on 189.

Pathum Nissanka played a key knock of 41 runs for Delhi Capitals in the chase but their middle order struggled to score runs . Tristan Stubbs then stepped up in the situation to score 60 runs from 38 balls three sixes. However, he was dismissed by Jamie Overton and made chase difficult for the team.