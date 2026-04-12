Sanju Samson Powers CSK To 23-Run Win Over DC
Sanju Samson smashed a century to help the team ink a 23-run win
Published : April 12, 2026 at 12:10 AM IST
Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings scripted their first win of the IPL 2026 defeating Delhi Capitals by 23 runs. Sanju Samson's century helped the team post 212/2 and the team then bundled out the opposition on 189.
Pathum Nissanka played a key knock of 41 runs for Delhi Capitals in the chase but their middle order struggled to score runs . Tristan Stubbs then stepped up in the situation to score 60 runs from 38 balls three sixes. However, he was dismissed by Jamie Overton and made chase difficult for the team.
Batting first, Chennai Super Kings had a brilliant start to their innings as openers Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad (15) amassed 62 runs from 6.2 overs. Ayush Mhatre (59) walked in next and added 113 runs for the second wicket. The partnership ended as he was retired hurt. Shivam Dube provided the finish to the innings with a knock of unbeaten 20 runs from 10 balls.
Sanju Samson stole the show with an innings of unbeaten 115 runs from 56 deliveries. He powered the team to a total of 212/2.