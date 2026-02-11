ETV Bharat / sports

Why Sanju Samson Might Replace Abhishek Sharma In The T20 World Cup 2026 Match Against Namibia?

Hyderabad: The Indian team has suffered a huge blow ahead of their T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia as their swashbuckling opener Abhishek Sharma has been hospitalised. He will likely miss the fixture against Namibia on February 12, which is to be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The left-handed batter has been battling a stomach illness, which first surfaced during the clash against the USA. This development might pave the way for Sanju Samson to regain his place in the playing XI.

Samson gets another opportunity after the New Zealand series?

The 31-year-old was a regular in the playing XI during the New Zealand series after Shubman Gill was dropped from India’s T20I team. His omission opened a spot in the top order, and Samson was coming in to open the innings along with Abhishek Sharma. However, he managed to amass just 46 runs from five matches with a poor average of 9.20 and a strike rate of 135.29. His lacklustre performance resulted in Samson losing his place in the playing XI, with India forming a new opening pair of Abhishek and Ishan Kishan. Tilak Varma came in to bat at No.3.