Why Sanju Samson Might Replace Abhishek Sharma In The T20 World Cup 2026 Match Against Namibia?
In the match against Namibia, there is a strong possibility that Sanju Samson might open the innings along with Ishan Kishan.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 9:43 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian team has suffered a huge blow ahead of their T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia as their swashbuckling opener Abhishek Sharma has been hospitalised. He will likely miss the fixture against Namibia on February 12, which is to be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The left-handed batter has been battling a stomach illness, which first surfaced during the clash against the USA. This development might pave the way for Sanju Samson to regain his place in the playing XI.
Samson gets another opportunity after the New Zealand series?
The 31-year-old was a regular in the playing XI during the New Zealand series after Shubman Gill was dropped from India’s T20I team. His omission opened a spot in the top order, and Samson was coming in to open the innings along with Abhishek Sharma. However, he managed to amass just 46 runs from five matches with a poor average of 9.20 and a strike rate of 135.29. His lacklustre performance resulted in Samson losing his place in the playing XI, with India forming a new opening pair of Abhishek and Ishan Kishan. Tilak Varma came in to bat at No.3.
Now, the recent development might hand another opportunity to the wicketkeeper-batter, as a top-order spot will be vacant if Abhishek misses the game against Namibia. Samson has scored 605 runs from 23 matches, including three centuries and one half-century, while opening the innings in the shortest format of the game.
Abhishek Sharma suffers stomach infection
"Abhishek has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to a stomach infection. Some tests are being done to ascertain the problem. It is still not clear whether he will be discharged today. But (his participation in the) match against Namibia looks doubtful as of now," a BCCI source told news agency PTI.
Abhishek has been giving attacking starts to the team regularly, and the national side missing his services might affect the potential total they might score. However, this might give a chance for Samson to display his batting prowess.