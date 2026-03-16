ETV Bharat / sports

Sanju Samson: A Selfless Star Embraces A New Journey

Thiruvananthapuram: Calm, composed and quietly intense, India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson is entering a new phase of his cricketing life with clarity and gratitude. Reflecting on his journey from age-group cricket to the world stage, the Kerala batter opened up about fear, faith, friendships and the responsibility of representing millions.

Draped in traditional Kerala mundu and long kurta, relaxed, smiling, laughing all the while, Sanju, who almost singularly steered India to the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup triumph, addressed an army of local media with ease here on Monday.

"I was bombarded with requests from chettans (brothers) in the media to give personal interviews. I thought addressing you all at one go would give me some valuable time to prepare for the Indian Premier League (IPL) with my new team, the Chennai Super Kings," he said.

Sanju admitted he felt nervous when he first joined India's T20 World Cup squad, calling it a moment filled with both hunger and doubt. The presence and guidance of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, he said, had a calming influence. "I was a little scared when I first came into the World Cup team after a disastrous tour of New Zealand, but such experiences shape you," he reflected.

Known for putting the team before himself, Sanju described himself as a selfless player who has always focused on winning - a mindset he says was built from his Under-13 days. From playing in Thiruvananthapuram grounds to carrying global responsibility, the journey has been humbling.

Ready for a new journey with CSK

Speaking about the new IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings, Sanju said he keeps his emotions aside on the field. Whether facing former teammates or high-pressure clashes, including IPL contests against Rajasthan Royals, his approach remains simple: play his natural game and respect friendships beyond the boundary.

He also hinted at turning a fresh page with Rajasthan, calling it a "new journey" he is ready to embrace with Chennai Super Kings. One of the most emotional moments in his career came through a message from batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. Sanju acknowledged Tendulkar as one of his biggest influences, saying the words meant more than any statistic.