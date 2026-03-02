ETV Bharat / sports

Sanju Samson: 97 Not Out, And 97 Questions Finally Answered

By Meenakshi Rao

Kolkata: When Sanju Samson walked out at Eden Gardens, the noise was not just about a must-win chase of 196. It was the sound of a career at a crossroads. And when he walked back, unbeaten on 97, India were in the semifinals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, and a decade-long argument about him had finally found an answer.

Or had it? Because Samson’s career has never been about the runs he scores. It has always been about the runs he should have scored, the chances he should have got, the place he should have owned.

And then he played an innings that asked no permission at Eden Gardens. Gautam Gambhir called it "just normal cricketing shots". That is precisely what made it extraordinary. There was no slogging, no desperation, no frantic attempt to justify selection. Just stillness, balance and the softest hands in a chase that demanded steel. Against the West Indies' 195, Samson did not attack the target. He dissolved it.

He began with control, accelerated with head down focus, and finished with inevitability. A strike rate that flirted with a high at one stage, then dipped, then rose again — not because he was chasing numbers, but because he was reading the game.

In Gambhir's words, this was not about skill. It was about "absorbing pressure". And that is where the innings becomes more than numbers. It becomes a biography.

For years, Samson has been Indian cricket's favourite paradox. A batter whose Indian Premier League (IPL) numbers — nearly 4000 runs at a strike rate north of 137 for Rajasthan Royals — scream inevitability, yet whose international T20 record has most often whispered hesitation.

He debuted in 2015. He scored his first international hundred in 2023. He produced starts that teased and exits that frustrated. Selectors oscillated. Fans debated. Competition suffocated — Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, the immovable No.3 Virat Kohli, and finishers like Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh. In that crowd, Samson was always either too early or too late. Rarely just right.

Until this night.