Never Watched A Match With This Much Joy: Sanju Samson's Father Reacts On His Match-Winning Knock Against West Indies
Published : March 2, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Sanju Samson is in the spotlight currently thanks to the stellar knock he played against West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. He scored an unbeaten 97 runs from 50 deliveries to help the team beat opposition by five wickets. After struggling through a roug patch in the recent time, Samson stepped up in a crucnh situation and helped Men in Blue secure a berth in the semifinal.
Sanju’s father, Vishwanath Samson, said that yesterday’s knock was the best performance he has seen from his son so far.
“Wasn’t that the game we saw yesterday? I’ve never watched a match with this much joy. It was an innings that made the country proud. The happiness is beyond words,” Vishwanath Samson told ETV Bharat, sharing his excitement.
He said Sanju had gone through several difficulties recently and what the world saw the other day was a strong comeback. It was an answer to the ridicule directed at him. He added that he prays God will continue to guide him forward.
He also noted that he saw his son thanking God after the match. The Abhishek Sharma–Sanju partnership had been strong since 2024 and was considered a super opening combination. It was one of the best pairs in world cricket and a duo that other teams feared. Sanju’s position was taken away to give Shubman Gill an opportunity, which affected him mentally. “At one point, it even felt like he had disappeared,” he said.
"Sanju has been playing professional cricket since the age of 11. Recently, he went through challenges he had never faced before in his career. But he confronted all those problems and made a comeback."
Vishwanath Samson said what he displayed yesterday was his natural game. Coaches have assessed that Sanju made the most of the opportunity he got. He had played only two matches in the World Cup. In the second match, his strike rate was over 100. Friends believe this is the result of hard work and that Sanju will continue his good form.
After the match, Sanju said he was extremely happy.
“This means the world to me. From the day I started playing cricket and dreamed of representing my country, I have been waiting for a day like this. It has been a unique journey filled with ups and downs. Many times, I doubted myself and wondered whether I could move forward. I thank Almighty God for blessing me,” Sanju said.
India will play against England on March 5 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. both the teams have won two World Cup trophies so far in 2010 and 2022.