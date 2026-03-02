ETV Bharat / sports

Never Watched A Match With This Much Joy: Sanju Samson's Father Reacts On His Match-Winning Knock Against West Indies

Thiruvananthapuram: Sanju Samson is in the spotlight currently thanks to the stellar knock he played against West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. He scored an unbeaten 97 runs from 50 deliveries to help the team beat opposition by five wickets. After struggling through a roug patch in the recent time, Samson stepped up in a crucnh situation and helped Men in Blue secure a berth in the semifinal.

Reacting on Sanju's innings, his father Vishwanath Samson expressed his joy saying it was his son's best performance he has seen

Sanju’s father, Vishwanath Samson, said that yesterday’s knock was the best performance he has seen from his son so far.

“Wasn’t that the game we saw yesterday? I’ve never watched a match with this much joy. It was an innings that made the country proud. The happiness is beyond words,” Vishwanath Samson told ETV Bharat, sharing his excitement.

Sanju Samson with his family (Sanju Samson Insta handle screen grab)

He said Sanju had gone through several difficulties recently and what the world saw the other day was a strong comeback. It was an answer to the ridicule directed at him. He added that he prays God will continue to guide him forward.