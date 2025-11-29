ETV Bharat / sports

'Indian Cricketers Have Become Like NRIs': Sanjay Manjrekar Comes Up With Explosive Claim After South Africa Series

File Photo: Sanjay Manjarekar ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed his analytical view on India’s disappointing Test series loss against South Africa at home in the two-match series. He has commented on India’s growing batting concerns at home. The team has suffered two series defeats in the last two years against New Zealand and South Africa. During the latest setback against South Africa, the Indian batters were outplayed by the opposition spinners. Sharing his two cents on the whole issue, Manjrekar opined that the issues are rooted in structural issues. “There are two reasons India went down 0-3 to New Zealand and 0-2 to South Africa at home. And both teams beat India not by pace, swing or bounce but by spin. Manjrekar explained on Instagram.