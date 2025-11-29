'Indian Cricketers Have Become Like NRIs': Sanjay Manjrekar Comes Up With Explosive Claim After South Africa Series
Sanjay Manjrekar has pointed out some structural causes behind India’s defeat in the recently concluded Test series against South Africa.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 2:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed his analytical view on India’s disappointing Test series loss against South Africa at home in the two-match series. He has commented on India’s growing batting concerns at home. The team has suffered two series defeats in the last two years against New Zealand and South Africa. During the latest setback against South Africa, the Indian batters were outplayed by the opposition spinners.
Sharing his two cents on the whole issue, Manjrekar opined that the issues are rooted in structural issues.
“There are two reasons India went down 0-3 to New Zealand and 0-2 to South Africa at home. And both teams beat India not by pace, swing or bounce but by spin. Manjrekar explained on Instagram.
“One is when an Indian batter scores heavily in domestic cricket and gets selected for India he becomes like an NRI. In the sense that he hardly plays at home. It’s more overseas cricket for Indian batters.”
In the series, only Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja amassed more than 100 runs. India’s young batting lineup had shown some confidence and resilience on the tour of England, but they looked uncomfortable while handling the spin bowling from Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer.
Manjrekar further pointed out that players like Jaiswal, Rahul, Shubman Gill and Pant are having difficulties against spinners as they come into home matches without match-time on spin-friendly first-class pitches.
“Looking at numbers, people like Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant play anything between nine to 12 Test matches away from home the last two years and in India not as many. And when they play Tests at home, there are hardly any first-class matches that they’ve played. So they come very poorly trained or with no recent experience on those kinds of pitches,” he added.