ETV Bharat / sports

Cricket Australia Announces Independent Forum For Players To Share Views On Sandpapergate Scandal

Hyderabad: After Usman Khawaja opened a can of worms with certain revelations around the Sandpapergate scandal, Cricket Australia has come up with a new move. CA said on Wednesday that it will establish an independent forum in a bid to clear up some of the conflicting reports around the ball tampering scandal in Cape Town in 2018.

CA’s interim chair David Boon said that the board wants to create an opportunity for those who wish to be heard.

“This forum is not about relitigating the past. It’s about creating an opportunity for those who wish to be heard to tell their stories in a respectful, safe environment — and for our sport to listen,” he said.

For the unversed, the Sandpapergate scandal came into the limelight once again after former Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja claimed that most of the players on that 2018 team knew about the whole plan of using the sandpaper to change the shape of the ball.

However, current Australian skipper Pat Cummins refuted the claims made by his former teammate.

In the aftermath of the investigation by CA into the matter, Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for 12 months and stripped of captaincy and vice-captaincy. They also suspended Cameron Bancroft for nine months after he was caught by cameras with Sandpaper in his trousers during the Cape Town Test.