Cricket Australia Announces Independent Forum For Players To Share Views On Sandpapergate Scandal
Former Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja’s revelations have brought the Sandpapergate scandal back to the centre of cricket talks.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 10:59 AM IST
Hyderabad: After Usman Khawaja opened a can of worms with certain revelations around the Sandpapergate scandal, Cricket Australia has come up with a new move. CA said on Wednesday that it will establish an independent forum in a bid to clear up some of the conflicting reports around the ball tampering scandal in Cape Town in 2018.
CA’s interim chair David Boon said that the board wants to create an opportunity for those who wish to be heard.
JUST IN: More details on the independent process for those on the 2018 tour of South Africa to share their version of events: https://t.co/CiVOBsBCGo https://t.co/XD4qMDLFOK— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 18, 2026
“This forum is not about relitigating the past. It’s about creating an opportunity for those who wish to be heard to tell their stories in a respectful, safe environment — and for our sport to listen,” he said.
For the unversed, the Sandpapergate scandal came into the limelight once again after former Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja claimed that most of the players on that 2018 team knew about the whole plan of using the sandpaper to change the shape of the ball.
However, current Australian skipper Pat Cummins refuted the claims made by his former teammate.
In the aftermath of the investigation by CA into the matter, Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for 12 months and stripped of captaincy and vice-captaincy. They also suspended Cameron Bancroft for nine months after he was caught by cameras with Sandpaper in his trousers during the Cape Town Test.
Warner also backed Khawaja’s comments, saying what he has said is absolute truth.
“Uzzy, I throw my full support behind you,” Warner said through an Instagram post.
“I thank you for what you’ve done. It’s 100% accurate what you’ve said. Now everyone knows the truth.”
Warner had also questioned the investigation done by CA back then.
CA chief executive Todd Greenberg said that the game is hurting at the moment because of all the controversial talk around the Sandpapergate scandal.
“Over the past week, we have had several different and conflicting accounts of what transpired in Cape Town in 2018. And it has been an incredibly difficult and uncomfortable time for the game and for everyone who was involved. The game is really hurting at the moment,” he stated.