ETV Bharat / sports

‘How Did The Bowling Unit Not Know?’ Nasser Hussain Questions Pat Cummins’ Statement On Sandpapergate Scandal

File Photo: Pat Cummins ( AP )

Hyderabad: The string of statements around the Sandpapergate scandal seems to have no end, and the former England captain Nasser Hussain has joined the list of cricketers speaking on the controversy that took place in Cape Town eight years ago. After Cameron Bancroft’s recent statement claiming all in the dressing room were aware of the ball tampering, Hussain has questioned Australia skipper Pat Cummins’ claim.

"Cummins said when directly asked the question: 'Were you aware of any ball tampering?' He said no. He could hide behind semantics and whether he knew sandpaper was being taken on the field that particular day or that particular session. But he directly said no,” Hussain said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"If you read The West Australian article from Bancroft, he says the media manager walked out because she was so unhappy with what was being discussed in a team meeting. How does the media manager know what's going on but a bowling unit does not? It would be the first time a bowling unit does not know what is happening to a cricket ball," he added. The controversy has come to light once again after Usman Khawaja recently claimed in his autobiography that all of the Australian team members knew about the ball tampering plan. David Warner also backed him, after which Cameron Bancroft, who was spotted using sandpaper on cameras made another revelation. In his column for ‘The West Australian’, Bancroft also spoke about feeling ‘betrayed and alone’ after the press conference by Cummins, where he denied being in the loop of the things.