‘How Did The Bowling Unit Not Know?’ Nasser Hussain Questions Pat Cummins’ Statement On Sandpapergate Scandal
Former England captain Nasser Hussain has questioned Pat Cummins over his claim of being unaware of the use of sandpaper.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 10:21 AM IST
Hyderabad: The string of statements around the Sandpapergate scandal seems to have no end, and the former England captain Nasser Hussain has joined the list of cricketers speaking on the controversy that took place in Cape Town eight years ago. After Cameron Bancroft’s recent statement claiming all in the dressing room were aware of the ball tampering, Hussain has questioned Australia skipper Pat Cummins’ claim.
"Cummins said when directly asked the question: 'Were you aware of any ball tampering?' He said no. He could hide behind semantics and whether he knew sandpaper was being taken on the field that particular day or that particular session. But he directly said no,” Hussain said, as quoted by Sky Sports.
"It's often not the crime. It's the cover-up that gets you." Nasser Hussain didn't hold back on Sky Sports after Cameron Bancroft's statement that the whole Australian team knew about the sandpaper. On Pat Cummins' bowling unit: "How does the media manager know what's going on but a bowling unit doesn't? It would be the first time a bowling unit does not know what is happening to a cricket ball." On Smith, Warner and Bancroft carrying the blame alone: "It is so un-Australian to have your three teammates and leave them hanging like that. Throw them under the bus like that." His verdict: Cummins said he wouldn't speak on it again. "I'm afraid that's not possible now." 8.5 years on, the dressing room is finally cracking.— Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) November 18, 2026
"If you read The West Australian article from Bancroft, he says the media manager walked out because she was so unhappy with what was being discussed in a team meeting. How does the media manager know what's going on but a bowling unit does not? It would be the first time a bowling unit does not know what is happening to a cricket ball," he added.
The controversy has come to light once again after Usman Khawaja recently claimed in his autobiography that all of the Australian team members knew about the ball tampering plan. David Warner also backed him, after which Cameron Bancroft, who was spotted using sandpaper on cameras made another revelation.
Nasser Hussain reacts to Cameron Bancroft's 'sandpapergate' statement 🗣️ https://t.co/RDpNiZOQox— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) November 18, 2026
In his column for ‘The West Australian’, Bancroft also spoke about feeling ‘betrayed and alone’ after the press conference by Cummins, where he denied being in the loop of the things.
Cummins denies Khawaja’s claims in press conference
Addressing the media in a press conference, Cummins stuck to his statement from 2021 where he had said that the bowler did not know anything about the Sandpaper being used in the middle.
"Usman is a friend, but friends aren't casual with each other's lives and reputations. In his book he's been casual with my life and the lives of many others, and I think Australian cricket," Cummins said.
"When he says we all knew, if by that he means we knew sandpaper was going out on the field, he's 100% wrong. I said that consistently for the last eight years. I did not know that was happening. But I think Usman actually says things that are far more serious than that,” he further added.