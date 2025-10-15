ETV Bharat / sports

Why San Marino Need To Lose To Keep Themselves Alive In FIFA World Cup Qualification?

Hyderabad: San Marino may be at the bottom of the FIFA rankings, which include 210 nations, but they have become a part of a bizarre sequence of events as they need to suffer a defeat in the next World Cup qualifiers match. The mountainous region in north-central Italy, with a population of less than 34,000, are still holding on to its place in the race to qualification and losing against Romania has become a must for them to stay in contention.

From the total of 219 matches they have played, San Marino have won only three of their matches. San Marino are still in the hunt thanks to their performance in the Nations League. The small nation scored two wins over Liechtenstein last year and drew against Gibraltar saw it top the D1 group in League D.

The equation has become interesting for San Mario majorly due to another country in the group, Romania, which topped the C1 group in League C and earned a promotion to B.

How do FIFA World Cup European play-offs work?

Participating nations in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 are divided into 12 groups, and the teams will fight for 16 spots available from the continent. 12 group winners will directly secure a berth, while the remaining four will be decided through a 16-team play-offs, which will be played in March 2026.

12 group runners-up from the World Cup qualifiers will get a direct entry into the play-offs, while four spots will be earned by the Nations League winners. There were 14 Nations League winners: Spain, Germany, Portugal, France, England, Norway, Wales, Czechia, Romania, Sweden, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Moldova and San Marino.