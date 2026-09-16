ETV Bharat / sports

Samson, Nitish Star As India Thrash Afghanistan By 7 Wickets To Clinch Series

India's Tilak Verma greets Afghanistan's Rashid Khan after India wins the second T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Sanju Samson's explosive 57 off 22 balls and Nitish Kumar Reddy's three-wicket haul powered India to a commanding seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the second T20I here on Tuesday, giving the hosts an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Reddy returned with figures of 3/24, striking on the first ball of each of his three overs, as the Indian bowlers produced another disciplined show to restrict Afghanistan to 159 for 8.

India conceded just 64 between overs 7-14 to leave the Afghans struggling at 105 for six in 15 overs, as it was Mohammad Nabi (20) and Rashid Khan (28) who added crucial 48 runs off 28 balls to take them to a decent total in the end.

Chasing 160, openers Samson and Abhishek Sharma (39) brutalised Afghanistan bowlers with sensational hitting, amassing 82-1 in the mandatory powerplay to set the foundation as India eventually romped home in 14.5 overs.

If Abhishek was the protagonist in the opening T20, it was the 31-year-old Samson who clobbered seven fours and four maximums en route to his fastest fifty which came off 20 balls, displaying his immaculate timing and rich arsenal of strokes once again.

Afghanistan's ploy to open with spin at both ends backfired as Abhishek blasted Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/37) for two fours in the first over, before pulling Nabi for a six in the second. Samson then picked up a four off Azmatullah Omarzai before Abhishek deposited Nabi for his second six in the fourth over as runs came think and fast.

The Kerala batter exploded in the fifth over as he flicked one off the hips for a six, and pumped one across cover before hitting another straight back over the bowler's head to rack up 20 runs off Omarzai.

Nabi was next in the firing line as Samson and Abhishek milked him for 27 runs with three sixes and two fours. In seventh over, Rashid Khan (3/36) dismissed Abhishek, who failed to clear the ropes this time. With 24,215 crowd in attendance at the Arun Jaitley stadium, Samson completed his fastest T20 fifty with another four off, and then pulled Rashid for another six.