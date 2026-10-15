ETV Bharat / sports

Samson Defends Bowlers, Rues Tilak's Dismissal After WI Loss

ndia's Sanju Samson walks off the ground after his dismissal as West Indies' Keemo Paul and Shimron Hetmyer celebrate with teammates during the fourth T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Hyderabad, Telangana, Wednesday, ( PTI )

Hyderabad: Sanju Samson on Wednesday defended India's bowlers after their 24-run defeat to the West Indies in the fourth T20, saying the emerging pacers will improve with experience while identifying Tilak Varma's dismissal as the turning point of their failed chase.

India were bowled out for 223 in 19.3 overs after the West Indies posted 247 for three, with Shai Hope smashing an unbeaten 102 off 50 balls and Keemo Paul claiming a five-wicket haul to level the five-match series at 2-2.

Samson said India has no replacement for the rested Jasprit Bumrah, describing the pace spearhead as a once-in-a-generation bowler, but backed the emerging fast bowlers to improve with experience and opportunities.

"He is a once-in-a-generation bowler, and we are very lucky to have him. But we also have some really good talent coming through. Arshdeep has been doing a great job, and the way Prince Yadav has bowled in the last few games has been very impressive. "We have some really good quality talent, and the more we play them and back them, the more matches we give them, the better they will become," Samson said.

India's bowling struggled to contain the West Indies, with Mayank Yadav and Arshdeep Singh conceding 52 runs each in their four overs. Arshdeep was also struck on the left bicep by a short delivery from Shamar Joseph in the final over of India's chase and left the field after receiving medical attention.

Samson praised Hope for his match-defining knock, saying the West Indies skipper had batted with control. "He has been playing really well, and we need to respect what he has been doing. He has been playing some really good cricketing shots without taking too many risks.

"We have to give him credit for the way he is batting, and we are definitely working on how to respond to him in every game," he said. Samson said Hyderabad's conditions offered good bounce and were conducive to high-scoring T20 cricket.

"Coming to Hyderabad, we know we get good bounce on the track and that the games can be high-scoring. That has been a constant feature of this series." He cited the Lucknow game, where the surface offered assistance to bowlers, as an example of how batting plans need to change according to conditions.