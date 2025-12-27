ETV Bharat / sports

Sakibul Gani Is Latest Cricket Sensation From Bihar

Motihari: Sakibul Gani’s story is that of grit and determination. The boy who scored a century in 32 balls once did not have the money to purchase a bat. His mother, Asma Khatoon, had sold her jewellery to buy a bat for her eight-year-old son in the hope that he would bring glory.

Her dream came true on Wednesday when the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi reverberated with applause as Sakibul rained down sixes and fours, smashing a century in 32 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy match. He remained unbeaten on 128 off 40 balls to lead Bihar to victory and breaking a record.

In the same match, Ishan Kishan had scored a century in 33 balls against Karnataka. Sakibul broke this record through a barrage of 10 fours and 12 sixes, overwhelming the bowlers. Cricket experts believe this innings sets a new precedent for T20-style List A cricket.

Sakibul was born on September 2, 1999, in Agarwa in Motihari. His family comes from a humble background. His father, Mohammad Mannan Gani runs a sports goods store while his mother is a homemaker. Sakibul has four brothers and three sisters. One of his brothers, Faisal Gani, runs a cricket academy.

Faisal also tried his hand at cricket, playing at the state level and also in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. But in 2009, the Bihar Cricket Association was not recognised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Bihar team disappeared from the Ranji Trophy map, and Jharkhand took its place. Therefore, Faisal was unable to play in the Ranji Trophy matches, which stalled his career.

He coaches children and has also taught Sakibul. Faisal says that Sakibul started playing cricket after watching him. He picked up a bat at the age of eight. Recalling an old anecdote, he said that when he once gave his state-level jersey to Sakibul to wear, the latter said, “No, I'll play myself and wear my own jersey."

" I decided to make him a great cricketer and trained him. He used to practice at Gandhi Maidan in Motihari. Today, he is doing very well. Our dream is that he plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and brings glory to the country," Faisal said.

Sakibul's mother, Asma Khatun, is overjoyed at her son's success. Her dream is to see him join the Indian team and play for the country. She is hopeful that her dream will come true. Sakibul has already set an example, making his first-class debut in February 2022 and setting records.

Asma Khatun recalls that when he left for his first-class debut in 2022, she gifted him three bats. As he departed, she burned mustard seeds to ward off the evil eye and blessed him, "Go son and score a century." Sakibul did just that.

In his debut match, Sakibul played a historic innings of 341 runs with the same bat. This was the highest score in a first-class debut. In his next two innings, he scored 98 and 101 runs. Scoring a total of 540 runs in his first three first-class matches, he achieved a rare feat in cricket history.

"He has been playing since the age of eight. I am very happy today. He should do well and play in the IPL. We now want to see him in the Indian team," his mother said.