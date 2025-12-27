Sakibul Gani Is Latest Cricket Sensation From Bihar
He smashed a century in 32 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match on Wednesday breaking Ishan Kishan's record
Published : December 27, 2025 at 4:34 PM IST
Motihari: Sakibul Gani’s story is that of grit and determination. The boy who scored a century in 32 balls once did not have the money to purchase a bat. His mother, Asma Khatoon, had sold her jewellery to buy a bat for her eight-year-old son in the hope that he would bring glory.
Her dream came true on Wednesday when the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi reverberated with applause as Sakibul rained down sixes and fours, smashing a century in 32 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy match. He remained unbeaten on 128 off 40 balls to lead Bihar to victory and breaking a record.
In the same match, Ishan Kishan had scored a century in 33 balls against Karnataka. Sakibul broke this record through a barrage of 10 fours and 12 sixes, overwhelming the bowlers. Cricket experts believe this innings sets a new precedent for T20-style List A cricket.
Sakibul was born on September 2, 1999, in Agarwa in Motihari. His family comes from a humble background. His father, Mohammad Mannan Gani runs a sports goods store while his mother is a homemaker. Sakibul has four brothers and three sisters. One of his brothers, Faisal Gani, runs a cricket academy.
Faisal also tried his hand at cricket, playing at the state level and also in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. But in 2009, the Bihar Cricket Association was not recognised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Bihar team disappeared from the Ranji Trophy map, and Jharkhand took its place. Therefore, Faisal was unable to play in the Ranji Trophy matches, which stalled his career.
He coaches children and has also taught Sakibul. Faisal says that Sakibul started playing cricket after watching him. He picked up a bat at the age of eight. Recalling an old anecdote, he said that when he once gave his state-level jersey to Sakibul to wear, the latter said, “No, I'll play myself and wear my own jersey."
" I decided to make him a great cricketer and trained him. He used to practice at Gandhi Maidan in Motihari. Today, he is doing very well. Our dream is that he plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and brings glory to the country," Faisal said.
Sakibul's mother, Asma Khatun, is overjoyed at her son's success. Her dream is to see him join the Indian team and play for the country. She is hopeful that her dream will come true. Sakibul has already set an example, making his first-class debut in February 2022 and setting records.
Asma Khatun recalls that when he left for his first-class debut in 2022, she gifted him three bats. As he departed, she burned mustard seeds to ward off the evil eye and blessed him, "Go son and score a century." Sakibul did just that.
In his debut match, Sakibul played a historic innings of 341 runs with the same bat. This was the highest score in a first-class debut. In his next two innings, he scored 98 and 101 runs. Scoring a total of 540 runs in his first three first-class matches, he achieved a rare feat in cricket history.
"He has been playing since the age of eight. I am very happy today. He should do well and play in the IPL. We now want to see him in the Indian team," his mother said.
Sakibul's father is also very happy and also dreams of Sakibul becoming part of the Indian team and playing well. He said, "It's God's blessing that he performed so well. I'm very happy."
The highest score in first-class debut was Eric Marks' 240 in 1920. This was followed by Bahir Shah's 256 in 2017, Amol Mazumdar's 260 in 1994, Ajay Rohera's 267 in 2018, and Sakibul Gani's 341 in 2022. Sakibul now has this record in his name.
The fastest African cricketer to score an ‘A’ century in cricket history is AB de Villiers who scored a 100 in 31 balls in the South Africa vs West Indies match in 2015. Australian player Jake Fraser McGurk scored a century in 29 balls in South Australia vs Tasmania 2023-24.
Anmolpreet Singh, playing for Punjab against Arunachal Pradesh in 2024-25, scored 100 runs in 35 balls. Ishan Kishan then scored 100 runs in 33 balls for Jharkhand against Karnataka in 2025. This year, Sakibul has broken Ishan Kishan's record by scoring a century in 32 balls.
This Vijay Hazare tournament century wasn't Sakibul's first. He was also explosive in List A cricket. His first class average is above 50. He has won several matches for Bihar. He also scored runs in the domestic circuit in 2023-24. Cricket experts believe Sakibul's strike rate and power hitting are perfect for the IPL. His batting is varied. He uses cuts, pulls, lofted cover drives and even takes wickets while bowling. He is both the anchor and finisher of the middle order in the Bihar team.
Sakibul's fortunes changed when former Indian cricketer Ajay Ratra spotted him during trials at the Moinul Haq Stadium in Patna. Bihar had already been promoted to the Ranji Trophy in 2018. Ratra was the coach of Bihar's Under-23 team. He was impressed by Sakibul's batting and signed him. In 2018-19, Sakibul scored 282 runs in an innings for the Bihar Under-13 team while scoring a total of 685 runs.
He made his debut for Bihar in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Jaipur in October 2019. Although his Ranji Trophy debut was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly demonstrated his potential in 2022 by scoring a record triple century.
Despite impressive records, he was left out of the IPL. He remained unsold in the 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 auctions, but his Vijay Hazare Trophy's performance could bring about a change. Those scouting for talent will be watching. Former Bihar captains and coaches have also praised him. If his fitness and consistency remain intact, IPL franchises will be calling soon.
Fans on social media are raving about Sakibul. His admirers have applauded him for breaking Ishan Kishan's record while calling for his IPL entry.
Former Indian player Irfan Pathan tweeted, "What a storm!"
The Bihar Cricket Association has also congratulated him as his innings marked the resurgence of Bihar cricket.