Vijay Hazare Trophy: Bihar Captain Sakibul Gani Scores Fastest List A Century

Hyderabad: The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 started on Wednesday, December 24 and the records have started tumbling from the very first day of the competition.

Bihar skipper Sakibul Gani inked his name in the history books by registering the fastest ton by an Indian in List A cricket. The 26-year-old reached the milestone with a blistering knock of an unbeaten 128 from 40 deliveries while playing against Arunachal Pradesh at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi.

Gani reached the milestone in just 32 deliveries, breaking Anmolpreet Singh’s record of becoming the Indian to score the fastest century in List A cricket from 2024. Anmolpreet achieved the feat in 35 deliveries against Arunachal Pradesh. He smacked ten fours and 12 sixes during his stay at the crease. His innings helped Bihar post the highest team total in List A cricket.