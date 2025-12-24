Vijay Hazare Trophy: Bihar Captain Sakibul Gani Scores Fastest List A Century
Bihar captain Sakibul Gani etched his name in the record books, smashing the fastest List A hundred by an Indian.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 3:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 started on Wednesday, December 24 and the records have started tumbling from the very first day of the competition.
Bihar skipper Sakibul Gani inked his name in the history books by registering the fastest ton by an Indian in List A cricket. The 26-year-old reached the milestone with a blistering knock of an unbeaten 128 from 40 deliveries while playing against Arunachal Pradesh at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi.
Gani reached the milestone in just 32 deliveries, breaking Anmolpreet Singh’s record of becoming the Indian to score the fastest century in List A cricket from 2024. Anmolpreet achieved the feat in 35 deliveries against Arunachal Pradesh. He smacked ten fours and 12 sixes during his stay at the crease. His innings helped Bihar post the highest team total in List A cricket.
32 Ball Hundred by Sakibul Gani.— Peace Fighter (@kumarraviiss) December 24, 2025
33 Ball Hundred by Ishan Kishan.
36 Ball Hundred by Vaibhav Suryavanshi.
All are from Bihar
MADNESS IN VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY TODAY IN BATTING. 😍#BiharCricket #VijayHazareTrophy pic.twitter.com/8KDA0ZNAMU
He played a knock of unbeaten 128 runs from 40 balls and led Bihar to a total of 574/6. Vaibhav Suryanshi played an extraordinary knock at the top of the innings, scoring 190 runs from 84 deliveries, hitting 16 fours and 15 sixes. Ishan Kishan also came up with a vital contribution, scoring a hundred. Wicketkeeper-batter Ayush Loharuka also scored a century, amassing 116 runs from 56 deliveries. Piyush Kumar Singh also made a valuable contribution, amassing 77 runs from 66 deliveries.
Fastest List A centuries by an Indian
- 32 balls: Sakibul Gani (Bihar)
- 33 balls: Ishan Kishan (Jharkhand)
- 35 balls: Anmolpreet Singh (Punjab)
- 36 balls: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Bihar)
- 40 balls: Yusuf Pathan (Baroda)
- 41 balls: Urvil Patel (Gujarat)
- 42 balls: Abhishek Sharma (Punjab)
Highest List A total by Bihar
Bihar amassed the highest total in List A cricket, posting 574/6 on the scoreboard. They surpassed the previous total of 506/2 by Tamil Nadu against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022.
- 574/6 by Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in 2025
- 506/2 by Tamil Nadu against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022
- 498/4 by England against the Netherlands in 2022
- 496/4 by Surrey against Gloucs in 2007
- 481/6 by England against Australia in 2018