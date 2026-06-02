ETV Bharat / sports

Sairaj Bahutule Named India's New Spin Bowling Coach

Hyderabad: Former India spinner Sairaj Bahutule was on Tuesday named as the new spin bowling coach of the Indian cricket team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Bahutule's appointment through a media statement. "The BCCI is pleased to announce the appointment of Sairaj Bahutule as the Spin Bowling Coach of the Indian Cricket Team (Senior Men)," the statement said.

On his appointment, Bahutule said: "It is a tremendous honour to be appointed as the Spin Bowling Coach of the Indian Men's Cricket Team. Representing India as a player was a matter of immense pride, and the opportunity to contribute to Indian Cricket once again in a coaching capacity is deeply special. I look forward to working with the players and supporting the team's pursuit of excellence across formats."

The BCCI statement added, "A former India international and a domestic stalwart, Bahutule brings with him a wealth of experience as both a player and a coach. Over the years, he has built a strong reputation for nurturing and developing spin-bowling talent across domestic and franchise cricket."

Bahutule represented India in two Tests and eight One-Day Internationals and enjoyed a distinguished first-class career spanning nearly two decades. A prolific performer on the domestic circuit, he scored 6176 runs and claimed 630 wickets in first-class cricket, establishing himself as one of the game's finest all-round contributors.