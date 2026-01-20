ETV Bharat / sports

‘Can’t Do It Anymore’: Saina Nehwal Confirms Retirement From Competitive Badminton

Hyderabad: First Indian shuttler to win an Olympic medal, Saina Nehwal, has confirmed her retirement after being away from the sport for the past two years. Saina had never formally announced her retirement from badminton, but she has now addressed the matter in a podcast, saying her body can no longer handle the physical demands required to play at the competitive level.

Saina Nehwal confirmed her retirement on Monday on a podcast hosted by Subhojit Ghosh.

“I had stopped playing two years back. I actually felt that I entered the sport on my own terms and left on my own terms, so there was no need to announce it,” she said.

“Your cartilage has totally degenerated, you have arthritis… I just told them, ‘Now, probably I can’t do it anymore, it is difficult. You train eight to nine hours to be the best in the world. Now my knee was giving up in one or two hours. It was swelling, and it became very tough to push after that. So I thought it was enough. I can’t push it anymore,” she revealed.