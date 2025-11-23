ETV Bharat / sports

Sahibzada Farhan Becomes First Pakistan Batter To Hit 100 T20 Sixes In A Calendar Year

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, September 21, 2025. ( IANS )

Rawalpindi: Sahibzada Farhan became Pakistan's first batter to hit 100 sixes in a calendar year in T20s and overall 12th during the tri-nation T20I series match against Sri Lanka. Zimbabwe is the third country.

In his side's seven-wicket win on Saturday, Farhan played an unbeaten, explosive knock of 80 in 45 balls, with six fours and five sixes, with his runs coming at a strike rate of 177.77. Now, he has hit 102 sixes this year in the shortest format. Only Karanbir Singh of Australia (122) and West Indies batting star Nicholas Pooran (103) have more sixes than him.

Also, he has levelled with both Karanbir and Pooran for most fifty-plus scores in T20s this year, with all three batters having 15 each. Sahibzada has scored four centuries and 11 fifties, as compared to Karanbir's two centuries and 13 fifties and a century and 14 fifties by Pooran.

80* runs by Sahibzada is the highest individual score for Pakistan against Sri Lanka, outdoing the previous highest score of 57 runs by Shoaib Malik during the ICC T20 World Cup 2007.